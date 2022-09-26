‘Quantum Leap’: Who’s in the Cast of the ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot?

If you’re looking for a new TV show to watch, you’re in luck. The Quantum Leap reboot is here. Here’s a rundown of which actors are expected to appear this season.

Raymond Lee

Pictured: (l-r) Ernie Hudson, Raymond Lee, and Caitlin Bassett | Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Song. One of Lee’s early acting roles was in the 2009 movie Penance. The following year, he played the character Steve in four episodes of Ktown Cowboys. In 2011, Lee appeared in the film Typhoon 360. He was recently seen in the series Kevin Can F*** Himself, during which he played Sam Park for 12 episodes. He also had a role in the Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick, during which he played Lieutenant Logan “Yale” Lee.

Caitlin Bassett

Caitlin Bassett as Addison | Ron Batzdorff/NBC via Getty Images

Caitlin Bassett plays Addison Augustine. Quantum Leap is her professional acting debut. Before joining the Quantum Leap cast, Bassett worked in U.S. Army intelligence and the National Security Agency for seven years, reports NBC. She then pursued legal studies while taking acting classes. Bassett launched her acting career after participating in the Disney Discovers Talent Showcase.

Ernie Hudson

Ernie Hudson | Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ernie Hudson plays Herbert “Magic” Williams. One of Hudson’s early acting roles was in the 1976 film Leadbelly, in which he played the character Archie. That same year, he appeared in the film The Human Tornado. In 1984, Hudson had a recurring role in the medical drama St. Elsewhere. He played Jerry Close.

Hudson later starred in the hit 1984 movie Ghostbusters. He played the character Winston Zeddemore. Some of Hudson’s other roles include appearances in Oz, Lackawanna Blues, Desperate Housewives, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grace and Frankie, and The Family Business.

Mason Alexander Park

Mason Alexander Park | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Mason Alexander Park plays Ian Wright. One of Park’s early acting roles was in the 2010 TV movie Pizza & Karaoke. The following year Park played Toby Peterson during an episode of iCarly titled iLove You. In 2021, Park played Gren in Cowboy Bebop for five episodes. Park’s other acting roles include appearances in The Sandman and Not in My Backyard. Park also played the title role in the Broadway tour of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Nanrisa Lee

Nanrisa Lee | Ron Batzdorff/NBC via Getty Images

Nanrisa Lee plays Jenn Chou. One of Lee’s early acting roles was in the 2006 film Tall Trees. The following year she played Crissy Smithfield in Unflinching Triumph: The Philip Rockhammer Story. Some of Lee’s other acting roles include appearances in Star Trek: Picard, Grey’s Anatomy, Bosch, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Scott Bakula will not return for the ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot

Scott Bakula | John Shearer/Getty Images for TV Guide

Scott Bakula, who starred in the original Quantum Leap, makes it clear he has no plans to return to the series. He posted a message on his Instagram page to explain his position on the reboot.

“Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me,” begins Bakula. “I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it. In January, the pilot was sold, and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?’ Well, I guess we’re about to find out.”

Bakula says it was a “difficult decision” for him to decline the project. However, he wishes the new cast well. Says Bakula, “I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.”

