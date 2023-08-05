Queen Camilla gives King Charles the 'kind of supportive tuning in that a parent might give a child,' by way of a 'subtle' public display of affection, per an expert.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla may not be closely associated with royal family PDA. Public displays of affection are more often connected to other couples, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Zara and Mike Tindall. However, that doesn’t mean the king and queen don’t engage in any at all. A body language expert says Queen Camilla ‘often’ does a low-key PDA gesture to support King Charles.

Camilla gives Charles a ‘Courtier’s Nod’ as a ‘subtle’ show of support in public

Queen Camilla and King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Camilla’s body language in public with Charles is restricted,” body language expert Judi James told Express. “They rarely touch or perform PDAs, and they will often walk apart with no apparent tie-signs of connection.”

Public displays of affection from the couple are so few and far between that James previously remarked President Joe Biden did more “tactile PDAs” with King Charles during a 30-minute meeting than Queen Camilla has in their entire marriage.

Obvious PDA aside, Queen Camilla’s no stranger to offering her husband of 18 years more “subtle” signs of support.

“There is one non-verbal signal that Camilla keeps on tap all the time,” James said. “And although it is subtle, it will be a powerful catalyst in terms of endorsing their emotional compatibility.”

So what’s the body language gesture the 76-year-old often does? “Camilla performs what is called the ‘courtier’s nod’ to her husband on an ongoing basis,” the expert said. “It involves a focus on him and his needs while they are in public,” similar to the “kind of supportive tuning in that a parent might give a child.”

“When Charles turns to look at his wife, he is rewarded with the small nod or head-lowering combined with a warm and very personal smile,” the expert said. The “effect” James explained, “is that of a non-verbal ‘stroke.” Not only does it give the king “polite encouragement and reassurance,” it’s a reminder she’s “there to assist.”

Queen Camilla often incorporates hands gestures into her ‘Courtier’s Nod’ to give King Charles a ‘sense of comfort’

King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images

The expert continued, saying Queen Camilla seemingly adds more meaning to the Courtier’s Nod with her hands.

“Camilla will often combine this with a courtier hand gesture that also signals she is there to serve or assist when needed,” James said. “Her hands will often be held in a partial steeple, with the fingers lightly touching.” This, she said, allows Queen Camilla to “be ready at any time should he need her.”

The nod-hand gesture combination, the body language expert added, is among the “rituals” that “provide a sense of comfort to Charles.” Additionally, there’s a sense of “warming” King Charles’s “ego” during perhaps what is a particularly busy schedule.

King Charles and Princess Diana were both ‘craving’ the reassuring ‘signals’ Camilla does in their marriage

James also added Camilla’s Courtier’s Nod offered some insight into King Charles’s first marriage to the late Princess Diana. The expert explained the rise of Camilla’s “approval and support” gestures suggest Diana and the king both wanted the other to do the same.

“During his first marriage to Diana,” James said, “it was her craving these signals of approval and support from her husband but being starved of them. Now we can see it was because he craves them too.”

“In Camilla,” the expert concluded, King Charles “has found a partner happy to provide them rather than need them.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.