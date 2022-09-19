Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Included a Touching Tribute From King Charles

TL;DR:

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral took place at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

The note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was reportedly a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.

It reportedly read, “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”

Queen Elizabeth previously left a note on top of Prince Philip’s coffin.

King Charles’ handwritten note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

As the queen’s state service got underway at Westminster Abbey in London, England, a small white card could be seen on top of her coffin. According to CNN, the note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was from her oldest son, and now leader of the monarchy, King Charles.

It included a brief but heartfelt message from the 73-year-old, the oldest of the queen and Prince Philip’s four children. The handwritten note read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Per CNN, the “R” Charles used to sign off the note means “Rex”, or king, in Latin.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | Frank Augstein /Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth left a note on top of Prince Philip’s coffin in 2021

The note at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral wasn’t a first for the royal family. In fact, far from it. Most recently, a handwritten note appeared at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service in April 2021.

A handwritten note from the queen was seen on Philip’s coffin during his scaled-back funeral service at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Cameras from the televised service didn’t capture the note in full. However, a few words could be seen. It read: “In loving memory,” according to Marie Claire. The queen signed it, “Lilibet,” her childhood nickname which is now the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-year-old daughter.

Another memorable instance of a note being left on a coffin at a royal family funeral came in 1997. At Princess Diana’s funeral, following her death at 36, a note reading “Mummy” appeared on top of her coffin. At the time it was reported it was believed to be from her youngest son, the now-38-year-old the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles previously called Queen Elizabeth’s death a ‘moment of the greatest sadness’

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, King Charles released a statement.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he said in a statement released by the royal family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he continued.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, she will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, located at Windsor Castle.

