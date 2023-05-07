Queen Elizabeth’s Comment About King Charles’ Coronation Crown: ‘Rather Sad’

TL;DR:

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown at his May 6 coronation.

Queen Elizabeth said in a 2018 documentary that some of the crown’s pearls didn’t “look very happy.”

“Most pearls like to be sort of living creatures,” she added.

King Charles III’s coronation wasn’t without some glitz and glam, including regalia such as scepters and shiny robes. However, according to the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, one piece of his coronation attire — a crown — had what she once described as a “rather sad” element.

King Charles followed in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps wearing the Imperial State Crown to his coronation

Despite the addition of some modern touches, King Charles stuck to tradition during his May 6 coronation. One such tradition included wearing the same crown his mother wore to her 1953 coronation.

Just like the queen did 70 years earlier, the king sported the Imperial State Crown at Westminster Abbey following his anointing.

Made for the coronation of the queen’s father and King Charles’ grandfather, King George VI, the gold headpiece is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies, according to Historic Royal Palaces.

Queen Elizabeth once remarked pearls on the Imperial State Crown didn’t ‘look very happy’



In The Coronation, a 2018 BBC documentary, Queen Elizabeth looked at the Imperial State Crown. Speaking to host Alastair Bruce, the late monarch not only touched the sparkler in what later became a viral TikTok video, but she also called some of the pearls “sad.”

Queen Elizabeth commented on the larger hanging pearls, two of which were owned by Mary, Queen of Scots, and later purchased by Elizabeth I.

“They were meant to be Queen Elizabeth’s earrings,” the queen said. “But they are not very happy now. They don’t look very happy now.”

“Most pearls like to be sort of living creatures,” she explained. “So they’ve just been hanging out here for years. It’s rather sad. So they don’t look very happy.”

“The trouble is that pearls are sort of alive things,” the queen added, shaking the crown. “And they need warming.”

Known for frequently sporting pearls, Queen Elizabeth wore a pearl necklace in her final portrait. Many royal women also paid tribute to the queen by wearing pearls to her funeral in September 2022.

The Imperial State Crown is on display at the Tower of London starting May 26

For those interested in getting a closer look at the Imperial State Crown and the so-called “sad” pearls, head to the Tower of London. The longtime home of the Crown Jewels is hosting an exhibition in honor of King Charles’ coronation.

The Imperial State Crown will be on display at the Jewel House exhibit, according to BBC. As will the St. Edward’s Crown. Visitors may recognize the latter as the headpiece Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, used to crown King Charles on May 6.

The exhibit opens on May 26 in London, England.