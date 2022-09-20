Where Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, Orb, and Scepter Go Now

TL;DR:

Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter sat on top of her coffin at her Sept. 19 state funeral service.

They were later removed during a committal ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

All three items, which are part of the Crown Jewels, are expected to be returned to the Tower of London.

Queen Elizabeth II is in her final resting place, St. George’s Chapel. Her state funeral at Westminster Abbey is over following a national 10 days of mourning in the U.K. After Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter sat atop her coffin, where do they go? Ahead, learn where the historical pieces are headed.

Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter were on top of her coffin at Westminster Abbey

Following her death on Sept. 8, the queen’s lead-lined coffin made its way from Balmoral Castle back to England. Then laying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. Members of the public waited in a long line to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Through it all, Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown glittered on a purple cushion from atop her coffin. Then, on Sept. 19, the queen’s coffin had noticeably changed as it entered Westminster Abbey.

On top of the coffin sat not only the crown but also the Sovereign’s Scepter and the Sovereign’s Orb. Alongside the items were also a meaningful flower arrangement and a handwritten note from King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, orb, and scepter are expected to go to the Tower of London

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The queen’s funeral is over. So now what? While the royal family will have one final goodbye in a private service, what happens to Queen Elizabeth’s crown, orb, and scepter?

The answer: They’re expected to go to the Tower of London. Per Yahoo! News, the orb, scepter, and crown are part of the Crown Jewels. As such, they’re expected to return to the tower where they’ve been “protected” since the 17th century, according to Historic Royal Palaces.

Despite being “protected” at the Tower of London, Queen Elizabeth’s crown, orb, and scepter are typically on public display. That is when they’re not being used by the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth used the orb, scepter, and Imperial State Crown at her coronation in 1953. Consider sacred, each item holds a special meaning relating to the “powers and responsibilities of the monarch.”

Next, they’re expected to be seen at King Charles’ coronation (no date’s been announced) when he is officially crowned.

The crown, orb, and scepter were removed during a committal service at St. George’s Chapel

Queen Elizabeth’s crown, orb, and scepter remained on top of her coffin until the end of a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Guests stood in silence during a presentation where, according to BBC, the Dean of Windsor placed them on the High Altar.

From there, King Charles put the queen’s Company Camp Colour [sic] on her coffin. Then Lord Chamberlain did the same when he broke his wand of office.

RELATED: Details on Queen Elizabeth’s Cause of Death ‘Likely’ to Have Delayed Release — Expert