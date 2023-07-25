Bobby Berk wishes he could have told his younger self that he could still achieve success without going to college.

Queer Eye resident designer Bobby Berk wishes that he would have embraced his career path instead of hiding it. He was ashamed that he didn’t go to college, especially since school was always important to him.

“Especially when we grew up in this day and age it was always college, college college!” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And now with the debt crisis that we’re in with college, people are like, ‘Actually maybe not.'”

He’s often asked how he achieved success without a college degree. “You know, not everyone’s road to success is the exact same road as everybody else’s. And you can still achieve success even though your road is different,” he said.

Bobby Berk’s road to success didn’t mean college – and it was also tough

Berk shared his story as a queer kid growing up in a small Missouri town. He learned that another gay kid who came out was bullied to the point of almost being killed. So he remained silent, determined to finish high school. But college eluded him because he quickly moved far from home and had to support himself.

Those were dark days for Berk, especially because he was ashamed that he didn’t go to college. Now a successful designer and reality TV star, Berk wishes his younger self would have realized everything would work out.

“I wish I would have told that guy to not be ashamed that your journey is different, you know?” he said. “Because for years, honestly, I hid the fact that I didn’t go to college. And honestly, for years I actually lied and said I did. Because especially on job applications, if you didn’t, you didn’t even get an interview. So, it took me years to actually be proud of the fact that I did it differently and I still achieved success.”

Bobby Berk heads to college – sort of

Berk embraced his collegiate side when he was named Command™ Brand’s “Director of Dorm Design.” Berk worked hand-in-hand with the brand to design four unique rooms representing a few of his personal favorite trends for the season using a variety of Command™ Brand products.

Dorm rooms are students' home away from home and reflect their passions and personalities.

Dorm rooms are students’ home away from home and reflect their passions and personalities. “For me, it’s all about making it you,” Berk explained. “It’s all about finding those pieces, whether you bring it from home or whether you find them at a thrift store or goodwill or a flea market or a yard sale. You know, I always find, especially for your dorm room, when you’re figuring out what your design esthetic is, go to those places where you can buy used stuff. Keep a budget, but also, like you’re figuring out who you are, you might feel like you’re glam one week and then the next month you’re like, I’m actually emo.”

“And all that stuff you bought you’re like, ‘I don’t like any of this anymore.’ So go out there and find used things,” he said. “So that way when you’re done with them, when you’ve moved on to a different era, you can just donate them right back to where you got them and keep that process going.”

Berk revealed what he thinks his dorm room would have looked like if he had gone to college. “I love maps,” he dished. “And I love looking at maps and geography. And just learning about the world. So I think mine would be very on par with that.”