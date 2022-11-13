Why Quentin Tarantino Hated Rob Zombie’s ‘Halloween’ and Now Loves It

TL;DR:

Quentin Tarantino didn’t like the “aesthetic” of Rob Zombie’s Halloween.

He changed his mind about the movie when he watched it a second time.

He explained why he was able to look at it with fresh eyes.

Quentin Tarantino | Martyn Goodacre / Contributor

Quentin Tarantino was not a big fan of Rob Zombie’s Halloween at first. Despite this, he changed his opinion over time. Notably, he compared Zombie’s filmmaking to that of an acclaimed Western director.

Quentin Tarantino originally felt part of Rob Zombie’s ‘Halloween’ felt like a ‘fast-forward’ remake of the original film

During a 2019 interview with Consequence of Sound, Tarantino said he enjoys John Carpenter’s 1978 film Halloween. Despite this, he’s not a big fan of the movie’s sequels. This is because he disliked the twist from Halloween II (1981) which made the characters Laurie Strode and Michael Myers brother and sister.

However, Tarantino changed his opinion of Zombie’s 2007 remake of Halloween and its 2009 sequel Halloween II. “But the thing is now, I am a big fan of the Rob Zombie Halloweens,” he said. “When I saw the first one, I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like the aesthetic.

“I didn’t like everything that he added to it and then the last hour just becomes this fast-forward remake of the first one,” he said. “What the f*** is all this s***?”

Quentin Tarantino said he’s glad Rob Zombie didn’t change his style when he made the movies

A rewatch changed his mind. “Eight months later, I watched it on video … and I really liked them once I got all the preconceptions out of my head,” he said.

Tarantino praised Daeg Faerch, who portrayed the young Myers in Halloween (2007). “That kid is really good,” he opined. “I mean, what did I think Rob Zombie was going to do with it? Do I want him to do something else? I like his Sam Peckinpah aesthetic. So, now that I didn’t have a bug up my a** about it, I was actually able to appreciate it. And again, it’s that kid who got me into it.”

The director said he enjoyed the film’s sequel because it’s so different from the rest of the franchise. He also praised the performances of Brad Dourif and Danielle Harris, saying the latter stole the show.

How the remake of ‘Halloween’ performed at the box office in the United States and internationally

According to Box Office Mojo, Halloween became a hit. The film earned over $26 million during its opening weekend.

In the United States, the film made in excess of $58 million. Internationally, the movie made more than $22 million, for a combined gross of over $58 million.

Tarantino is a big fan of Zombie’s Halloween movies even if it took him awhile to get there.

