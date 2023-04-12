Reba McEntire Shared Her Thoughts on a Possible Third Marriage: ‘Why Rock the Boat?’

TL;DR

Reba McEntire has been married and divorced twice. After she split from her former manager, Narvel Blackstock, she eventually started dating actor Rex Linn.

When asked about the potential for a third marriage, this time to Linn, she wondered why they would “rock the boat” on a good thing.

Married or not, McEntire and Linn share a life, a faith, and a talent for acting.

After two divorces, Reba McEntire said she’s in no rush toward a third marriage with her longtime partner, whom she also called the love of her life, Rex Linn. Though the two stars have been dating since 2020 and are not entirely opposed to getting married, she wondered why they would “rock the boat.”

Reba McEntire’s marriages to Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock

McEntire married her first husband, Charlie Battles, in 1976. They shared a love for the rodeo, but he didn’t always support her dream to become a country music star, according to her autobiography, Reba: My Story. They divorced in 1987.

In 1989, McEntire married her manager, Narvel Blackstock, who originally joined her band as a steel guitar player. They had one child, Shelby Blackstock, and remained married for 26 years. After they finalized their divorce in 2015, she revealed he was the one who wanted to end the marriage. Though she wanted him to be happy, she also said she would never forget some of what he did.

Reba McEntire is in no rush toward marriage with Rex Linn

McEntire and Linn have been acquainted since the ’90s, but they started dating in 2020. After getting to know each other through a long-distance relationship and bonding through their shared faith, they developed a special connection without physical contact.

Since they went public, she has referred to him as the love of her life. Still, when it comes to a third marriage, McEntire is in no hurry. “We get along so well right now,” she told E! Insider. “Why rock the boat?”

However, McEntire did say that it will likely be on a whim if it happens. She added if Linn told her he wanted to get married, she would be “fine” with that, and she thinks he would feel the same if she said she’d like to make it legal. But for now, they’re happy with what they have.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn share a talent for acting

Even if McEntire and Linn aren’t hurrying down the aisle, they’ve been hitting red carpets and even working on shows and movies together. They share a talent for acting, even though she confessed she has a hard time memorizing lines.

McEntire and Linn played a secretive couple on ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and Linn appeared in a Lifetime movie in which McEntire starred as a judge, The Hammer.

Linn revealed he thoroughly enjoyed working with his longtime girlfriend. “Every scene was fun for me because I was working with her, and I mean that,” he told TV Insider. “We’ll wink at each other in the middle of a scene.”

