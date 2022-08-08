Rebecca Rittenhouse Said Psychics Have Helped Her ‘Sort Through’ Her Own Feelings

Rebecca Rittenhouse is currently starring as a psychic on Hulu’s Maggie, getting glimpses of the futures of those around her. Did you know the actor has her own personal connection with real-life psychics?

What is ‘Maggie’ about?

Maggie, which is currently airing on Hulu, follows the titular character as she works as a psychic. According to the streaming service’s press release about the show, “Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street.”

It continued, “But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming …”

Rebecca Rittenhouse’s real-life experiences with psychics

Rittenhouse plays a psychic on the show, but this isn’t the first time the actor has attempted to communicate with the other side. She shared her own impressive experience with a psychic: “She didn’t know anything about me other than she saw a photo of me — she didn’t know my first name, nothing, and was amazing.”

“My experience with psychics has been that they have helped me sort of sort through my own feelings, which is ironic because I think Maggie is bad at doing that with her own abilities,” the actor said, drawing parallels between her psychic experiences with the events of the show.

She continued,

“I actually think it’s a really good lesson. At the end of the day, it’s your life, and your voice is the only one that really matters. And other people may not necessarily understand why you do what you do or the decisions you make, including the people you’re closest to, including your parents. And parents are a big part of Maggie, the characters, and her need for approval from them and need for validation. And I think that is part of a journey of growing up, even if it’s late stage, in your thirties, is kind of figuring out how to live your own life the way that you want to do it and not in service of somebody else.”

Rebecca Rittenhouse: ‘I love working in comedy and on things that are just happy’

The show, which was adapted from a 2019 short film, didn’t add Rittenhouse to the cast until late in the development process.

“They had been trying to figure out who was going to be Maggie for at least a month or two,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “And it just kind of came my way; it was two weeks before the pilot that I ended up [signing] the contract. It’s funny, sometimes things just happen like that.”

Initially, the actor wasn’t sure if people would want a breezy, romantic comedy series in these tough times. Rittenhouse was pleasantly surprised by the positive response to Maggie.

“A lot of people have been reaching out,” she said of the show’s fans. “People seem to be really enjoying it and binging it and DMing me and commenting about ‘When is the second season coming out?’ And I’m like, ‘I wish I had the answer to that!’”

She continued:

“I think that it’s good timing for this show, because the world is just in a very difficult place. There was a moment when I was a little bit worried, I was like, ‘Oh no, the pandemic’s over. And people are going to want to go back to TV that’s sort of darker and more intense, and as life gets better, people I think have more of an ability to tolerate that type of entertainment. But maybe it is good timing for our show. It’s just very simple and light and sweet and uplifting … I enjoy participating in things that just kind of make life a little brighter, hopefully. I love working in comedy and on things that are just happy and funny.”

