Rebel Wilson’s Improv Convinced ‘Bridesmaids’ Writers to Create Her Character

Many aspiring actors only dream of landing a breakthrough role that gets them into the Hollywood circle. For Rebel Wilson, that project was 2011’s Bridesmaids. The film stars Kristen Wiig (who co-wrote the screenplay), along with an ensemble cast that includes Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Here’s how Wilson managed to land a role in the movie.

‘Bridesmaids’ was Rebel Wilson’s first Hollywood gig

Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Rebel Wilson at the 2011 premiere of Bridesmaids | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prior to Bridesmaids, the Australian-born was mostly known for starring in TV shows in her homeland. These included shows such as Pizza, The Wedge, Thank God You’re Here, Bogan Pride (which she created), and Monster House. Her only Hollywood role to date was as a background character — credited as “Girl in Alley” — in 2007’s Marvel Comics adaptation Ghost Rider.

So landing a role in director Paul Feig’s Bridesmaids, produced by comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow, was quite the get for her career. In the film, Wilson plays Brynn, one of two roommates who ultimately kick Wiig’s Annie out of their apartment. She only appears in a few scenes but, along with hilarious onscreen brother Matt Lucas, makes a lasting impression on viewers.

The surprising way Rebel Wilson landed her ‘Bridesmaids’ role opposite Kristen Wiig

In an 2012 interview with Collider, Wilson opened up about the casting process for Bridesmaids. As she recounts it, Wilson walked into the room and was asked to improvise about her love life. She was initially reading for the role of Megan, played by McCarthy in an Oscar-nominated performance . But Wiig and Apatow were so impressed they added the character of Brynn to the movie.

“There was never a female roommate in the script. They just added it in because they liked my audition. And then, of course, when that movie came out last year, it was just like, ‘Bang!’ I booked five movies within a week or two, and Pitch Perfect was one of them.”

Wilson played Patricia “Fat Amy” Hobart in 2012’s Pitch Perfect and reprised the role for its two sequels. Given the box office success of that franchise, the character has become one of Wilson’s most famous roles.

What is Rebel Wilson doing now?

In 2019, Wilson starred in no fewer than four movies, including the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit and the disastrous Cats. For the latter, she won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actress for her turn as Jennyanydots.

Since then, she took some time off to focus on other parts of her life, including a transformative weight loss journey and a recent engagement to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

And in 2022, Wilson returned as star and producer of the Netflix movie Senior Year. In addition, Wilson appeared opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg in the independent drama The Almond and the Seahorse, which released in limited theaters and on-demand in December 2022. In 2023, she’ll play Lady Capulet in a musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet entitled Verona.