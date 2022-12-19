Ree Drummond’s Daughter, Alex, Will Spend Christmas With the Drummond Family in 2022

Fans who’ve kept up with Food Network’s Ree Drummond know The Pioneer Woman‘s daughter, Alex Drummond, got married. Alex married her longtime friend, Mauricio Scott, and the young couple appears to thrive together. So, what are Alex’s Christmas plans for 2022? Here’s what she said she’d do this year back in 2021.

Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott got married in 2021

Ree Drummond’s oldest daughter, Alex Drummond, is just 25 years old — and she’s already married. She and her longtime friend, Mauricio Scott, tied the knot in the spring of 2021. The happy couple married on Ree and Ladd Drummond’s ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma.

“It was such a meaningful, memorable night — beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun…but what we all felt most of all was the love,” Ree Drummond said, according to The Pioneer Woman blog. “It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for.”

Mauricio and Alex chose to forego taking a peek at each other before the ceremony. When Mauricio finally got to see Alex in her wedding dress walking down the aisle, he was in tears. “It makes that moment so much more special, seeing her for the first time at the wedding,” Mauricio said. “Yeah, it made it a little harder with pictures. But honestly, at the end of the day, it’s more about the meaning of the moment than the pictures.”

Ree Drummond’s daughter said she’d spend Christmas with her side of the family in 2022

Christmas 2021 was the first holiday season that Alex Drummond spent married to Mauricio Scott. According to People, Ree Drummond’s daughter spent Thanksgiving with the Drummond family and Christmas with Mauricio’s family in Monterrey, Mexico. This was also the first time that Alex visited Monterrey.

So, how is the couple managing the holidays for 2022? “The way that we’re doing this whole marriage-holiday-thing is we’re doing Thanksgiving with one of our families every year, and then Christmas with the other family, and it’ll flip-flop,” Alex explained on Instagram at the time. “So, next year we’ll do Christmas with my family.”

Undoubtedly, The Pioneer Woman is elated to have her oldest daughter home for the holidays. But they don’t agree on one major Christmas decorating factor — and that’s the three. Ree is pro-real tree, while Alex admitted she started setting up a fake one.

“So, my answer might be controversial to you,” Alex told Ree. “But since beginning my newlywed life and having a home of my own, I have strayed to artificial trees.”

While Ree loves the “smell” and “mess” of a real tree, she also said she’s “afraid to start using an artificial tree,” as she’s worried she’ll prefer it.

What does Alex Drummond do now? Does she work on ‘The Pioneer Woman’?

Now that Alex Drummond is married, what does she do for work? According to The Pioneer Woman blog, Ree Drummond’s daughter initially worked for a consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas. But she now helps Ree with The Pioneer Woman. Alex assists in filming, photo shoots, and marketing for her mother’s ultra-successful brand.

Alex and Mauricio both work remotely, too. “I’ll probably work remote most of the time, unless I’m in Pawhuska filming or assisting with photo shoots or other things that need my hands-on support,” she said. “My mom’s work is pretty busy, so every day there are new experiences and tasks. And Mauricio’s been working remote ever since last March, so we both are just home all day together. But we haven’t gotten sick of each other yet!”

