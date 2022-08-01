Reese Witherspoon Reveals How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Inspired ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Actor Reese Witherspoon really wants to see Legally Blonde 3 come together in the right way. However, there’s a lot of pressure to meet the high expectations built among longtime fans over the years. Witherspoon recently explained how Top Gun: Maverick inspired the direction that they want to go in for Legally Blonde 3.

Reese Witherspoon wants a ‘Legally Blonde 3’

The Legally Blonde franchise all started with Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel. Witherspoon breathed life into the comical adventures of Elle Woods over the course of two feature films. Fans wanted to see more of this world, but it was only expanded in the form of a Broadway musical and a reality television series.

Witherspoon first entered negotiations for Legally Blonde 3 back in June 2018. However, the writers behind the project swapped. It’s still considered in development at MGM, but there are no official plot details or casting announcements at this time.

‘Legally Blonde 3’ actor Reese Witherspoon explained how ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ inspired the upcoming movie

In a recent interview with USA Today, Witherspoon talked about some upcoming projects, including Legally Blonde 3. If the sequel ever happens, she wants to go about it in the right way. As a result, Witherspoon admitted that Legally Blonde 3 took inspiration from the success that is Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, which opened to huge critical and box office success.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” Witherspoon said. “It’s just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.”

Witherspoon continued: “So, definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then. I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Prepare for more legacy sequels

Top Gun: Maverick will inspire a lot more creatives aside from Witherspoon in Legally Blonde 3. Hollywood studio executives are likely already looking at successful movies from the past that they can revive. Cinema continues to tap into nostalgia with franchises, such as Star Wars, to bank on movies the world loved as adolescents.

However, Cruise successfully incorporated this nostalgia into a new movie that stands strong on its own. It has the potential to put other filmmakers in the right direction, but it could also result in some beloved films of the past tarnishing their reputation.

Witherspoon appeared protective over Legally Blonde 3, not wanting it to become the latter. As a result, longtime fans might have to wait a bit longer to see if the sequel will ever come to fruition. If it does, it’s clear that Witherspoon likely won’t allow it to become a sub-par product in her eyes.

