‘Relationship Man’ Kid Cudi Wants to Settle Down ASAP: ‘My Goal Is to Find Someone … Get Married, and Have More Kids’

Kid Cudi is one of those rappers who inspires a passionate following. He has been widely recognized for his influence on popular music and has dabbled in many different genres, including hip hop and alternative pop. Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, has been on the scene since the early 2000s and is still going strong. Cudi doesn’t mind getting vulnerable about his personal life. In a recent interview with Esquire, the acclaimed rapper opened up about his goals for the future and why he considers himself to be a “relationship man.”

What did Kid Cudi say about relationship regrets?

Kid Cudi has been in the spotlight for a long time. He’s no stranger to the pressures of the spotlight – and how those pressures can negatively impact a romantic relationship. In a recent interview with Esquire, Cudi opened up about how some of his previous “destructive tendencies,” coupled with the problems that can come from sudden fame, caused him to have some relationship issues in the past.

“You learn to own up to your madness and be a man. And I had a lot of madness inside me,” Cudi admitted. Speaking of his ex-girlfriend, Rocky, Cudi noted, “I wish I showed up and had been the man I was supposed to be for Rocky. But I’m going to spend the rest of my life trying to make up for it, whether we’re together or friends, whatever it ends up being.” He also admitted that he feels regret for letting her down in the past, telling Esquire, “Proving how much she means to me and how important she is in my life—that’s one of the things that I regret that I think about a lot, the fact that I let her down so many times.”

He admitted that he’s looking for a girlfriend

Kid Cudi at Governors Ball 2022 | Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

In his interview with Esquire, the rapper also opened up about why he’s looking to settle down rather than date multiple women. “Like, I want a girlfriend. I want a girlfriend. I need to be with somebody. Most people would think I enjoy being single, because I’m single a lot. But I’m a relationship man,” Kid Cudi said. “My goal is to find someone. Soon, hopefully. And get married and have more kids.”

When it comes to meeting that special someone, Cudi would prefer to do it the old-fashioned way. He revealed that he joined the celebrity dating app Raya but only stayed on the app for a few months because he would rather meet people in person.

Kid Cudi is also focused on being a present father

????? my baby and me!!! https://t.co/1Tp5OVzZyw — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 17, 2022

Kid Cudi, who has become a champion for mental health awareness, is already a father to his pre-teen daughter, Vada. As a celebrity, he’s aware that he’s constantly under scrutiny when he’s out in public, but in recent years, he’s focusing on how his star status affects his daughter. Cudi told Esquire about a recent incident where he and Vada were in Cleveland when he left her momentarily to take pictures with fans. Once he returned to his daughter, he noticed that she seemed sad. After the young girl told her father that she “wants it to be just us,” he decided to be more conscientious about how he interacts with fans in public when he has his daughter with him.

“Let this be an APB for everybody out there,” the acclaimed singer said. “Please, if you see me with my daughter, let us have our moment. This is Vada asking, not me.” For Cudi, who has recently made headlines thanks to his feud with Kanye West, his family will always remain the most important thing in his life.

