‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Billie Wesker Actor Adeline Rudolph

Netflix’s new horror reboot, Resident Evil, tells the story of the lead-up to the zombie apocalypse and the key players involved. Adeline Rudolph portrays the grown-up version of Billie Wesker, the daughter of Umbrella Corp. scientist Albert Wesker. Here’s a breakdown of the actor’s career and why Rudolph might look familiar.

The actor plays Billie Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’

Adeline Rudolph as Billie in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ | Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Based on the ’90s video game by Capcom, Resident Evil centers on a zombie apocalypse brought on by the evil Umbrella Corporation. Unlike the six live-action movies that follow Milla Jovovich’s hero, Alice, the TV show focuses on Albert Wesker and his two daughters, Billie and Jade.

Rudolph plays an adult Billie in the reboot. The teen version of the character is portrayed by young actor Siena Agudong.

In this iteration of Resident Evil, Albert is an Umbrella Corp. scientist who develops an antidepressant that ultimately becomes the delivery method for the zombie-causing T-virus. When he first moves his family to New Racoon City, Billie finds it hard to fit in.

But she’s a fiercely compassionate person and an animal rights advocate. And upon learning that Umbrella Corp. is testing drugs on animals, Billie finds herself in deep trouble.

“Ultimately, it’s about a girl … who had to go through a lot of turmoil [and has] a loving but also complicated relationship with her sister and her father,” Rudolph told Collider about her character.

Where else can you see Adeline Rudolph?

ok the weird sisters really know how to push a warlock's buttons pic.twitter.com/XK9tC6sHyY — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) February 26, 2020

Resident Evil isn’t Rudolph’s first Netflix series. The actor also starred in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which she portrayed Agatha Night, a Weird Sister and peer of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina.

But that wasn’t the only project Rudolph did with Aguirre-Sacasa. She had a brief recurring role as Minerva Marble in season 5 of his CW drama, Riverdale. Resident Evil is Rudolph’s third Hollywood project.

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Manley, Adeline Rudolph, Francesca Reale, Laurence O’Faurain, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet, Skylan Brooks and Kai Caster are joining Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate’s adventure horror thriller ‘Creepers’ https://t.co/5AroGtYvAt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 29, 2022

Next up for the actor is the adventure/horror movie Creepers, which recently began filming in Bulgaria.

According to Deadline, “Creepers follows a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded-up, seemingly abandoned hotel, only to encounter danger at every turn in the form of a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking to find a legendary hidden treasure — as well as a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all.”

Adeline Rudolph: Age, hometown, boyfriend, Instagram, and more

Who is Adeline Rudolph? The UCL grad in Netflix’s Sabrina reboot https://t.co/JEZteC8p5Q pic.twitter.com/Ulv7vb0c3j — The Tab (@TheTab) November 6, 2018

Rudolph was born on Feb. 10, 1995, in Hong Kong to a Korean mother and German father. She studied political science at the University College of London.

While in the UK, she signed on with an agency and began a successful modeling career. From there, she developed an interest in acting.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Rudolph revealed she would like to work behind the camera someday. She also noted she wants to dedicate more time to the causes she’s passionate about.

“I would love to explore writing and directing someday,” she suggested. “I’m trying to get more involved in philanthropy and be a positive voice for what I believe in.”

Rudolph is active on social media and often shares photos of her projects, friends, and family — including her twin sister Caroline. As indicated by her Instagram, she is dating actor Tommy Martinez, who played Malachai in Riverdale and who portrays Gael Martinez in Good Trouble.

RELATED: ‘Resident Evil’ Netflix: Lady Dimitrescu and Other Video Game Characters Could Appear in the Show