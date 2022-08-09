‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Simon Actor Connor Gosatti

The Netflix series Resident Evil features a cast of up-and-coming actors, including Connor Gosatti, who plays high school student Simon Marcus. Find out more about the young actor, including his age, girlfriend, nationality, and other acting projects.

Connor Gosatti plays Simon Marcus in ‘Resident Evil’

Connor Gossati as Simon and Tamara Smart as young Jade in ‘Resident Evil’ | Marcos Cruz/Netflix

The popular Capcom video game series Resident Evil laid the foundation for the popular horror franchise, which includes Milla Jovovich’s six Resident Evil films. The new Netflix reboot serves as a precursor to the story in the movies. But it utilizes a new cast and a slightly different storyline.

The series follows Albert Wesker and his daughters Billie and Jade. As Albert moves to New Racoon City to continue developing a drug for Umbrella Corporation, the two girls struggle to adjust to life in their new town.

Evelyn Marcus is Umbrella Corp.’s ruthless CEO. And despite Albert’s warnings, she launches the T-virus, hoping to profit from it.

Connor Gosatti plays Evelyn’s son, Simon. He’s one of the few students to befriend Jade and Billie. And he comes through to help Jade figure out what’s happening at Umbrella Corp.

‘Resident Evil’ is the actor’s first major project

Gosatti acted in a handful of projects before Resident Evil. He started his career in 2013, appearing in a short titled The Little Astronaut.

The actor went on to star in several other shorts, including All in the Hood, Shine Bright, Midnight Ticket, and No Bus.

Gosatti also had roles in the 2017 movie 3rd Night and the TV series What We See.

Connor Gosatti: Age, girlfriend, nationality, Instagram, and more

Connor Gosatti and Siena Agudong attend a ‘Resident Evil’ screening in July 2022 | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Gosatti was born on Jan. 2, 2002, in Perth, Australia. In a recent interview with Out Loud Culture, he revealed he took acting classes as a kid and appeared in local theater productions. He’s also a multi-talented performer whose early love of music resulted in his learning to play the guitar, drums, and piano.

The actor still lives in Perth. And according to his Instagram, he’s in a romantic relationship with his Resident Evil co-star Siena Agudong, who plays Billie Wesker.

Gosatti doesn’t have any publicly announced projects in the pipeline. But he hopes to continue perfecting his craft and pursuing his career.

“Honestly, I’m just taking things day by day,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to work with high-grade members in the industry and get a solid foot in the door. Now it’s just about continuing to build the craft and waiting for the next opportunity to arise.”

When speaking of his experience working on Resident Evil, Gosatti added, “Fortunately, this project has made me realize that, for one, I’m capable of doing this, and, for two, show me what the industry is like at that level. I won’t lie — it’s incredibly daunting. However, I’ve learned now, and it’s important to note that you can’t control the ocean; you just gotta ride the wave. That’s what I plan on doing.”

Resident Evil is streaming on Netflix.

