Rihanna’s Music Had a ‘Meaningful Effect’ on ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler

Rihanna is back, with a confirmed Super Bowl performance and two songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Here’s what the Marvel director, Ryan Coogler, said about her inclusion in the 2022 blockbuster — and her impact on his life.

Rihanna sang ‘Lift Me Up’ and ‘Born Again’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Rihanna is back with “Lift Me Up,” an original song created for Marvel’s feature film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was an especially significant release for Rihanna fans, as the artist took a step back from music to focus on her Fenty empire. This marks her return to performing, with Rihanna scheduled to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The artist also lent her voice “Born Again” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song played during the credits for Marvel’s original film, since earning over 4 million Spotify plays.

‘Black Panther’ director, Ryan Coogler commented on Rihanna’s involvement in Marvel’s film

This Marvel blockbuster was created in part by Coogler. The director commented on the inclusion of Rihanna in this production (and her music’s impact on his life).

“Rihanna, I’ve been listening to her since she came out, since ‘Pon de Replay,’” Coogler said during a Billboard interview. “And her music has had a very meaningful effect on my life and the life of my family. I think back on some of our most memorable moments, and she was like a soundtrack for a lot of them. So it was amazing that it worked out.”

Of course, Rihanna is best known for chart-topping hits like “This Is What You Came Here For,” “Love On the Brain,” “Umbrella,” and “Don’t Stop the Music.” She earned several Grammy Awards and international recognition. In recent years, Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack features Burna Boy, PinkPantheress, Snow Tha Product, and other musicians.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar appeared on the soundtrack for the original ‘Black Panther’ film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the second installment in Marvel’s Black Panther story. As the first movie without Chadwick Boseman as the title character, the film touches on his death and its impact on his family, friends, and the country of Wakanda. As a nod to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever story, “Lift Me Up” tells the story of love and loss.

“Drowning in an endless sea,” Rihanna sings. “Take some time and stay with me / Keep me in the strength of your arms / Keep me safe / Safe and sound.”

For the original Black Panther soundtrack, SZA and Kendrick Lamar collaborated on “All the Stars.” The track was added to Black Panther Music From and Inspired By, curated by Lamar. Now, “All the Stars” hold over a billion Spotify plays.

