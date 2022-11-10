Ringo Starr Refused to Record a John Lennon Song That Turned Into a Top-10 Hit

Ringo Starr and John Lennon shared a unique relationship. John and Paul McCartney were a songwriting team, but Ringo and John formed their own bond. For example, when John brought Yoko Ono into The Beatles’ inner circle, he never forgot Ringo’s authentic reaction. Ringo refused to record a song John gave him years, and it became a top-10 hit for Lennon.

Ringo Starr (left) and John Lennon | Max Scheler — K & K/Redferns/Getty Images

John Lennon gave Ringo Starr a song for his self-titled solo album

Ringo’s 1973 self-titled solo album was the closest thing the world ever got to a Beatles reunion. John, Paul, and George Harrison didn’t appear on any songs together, but they all contributed to Ringo songs.

George wrote three songs: “Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond),” “(You and Me) Babe” (with Mal Evans), and the Billboard No. 1 single “Photograph,” which he co-wrote with Ringo. Paul wrote “Six O’Clock” for the album.

Meanwhile, John handed the album opener “I’m the Greatest” to Ringo. John initially wrote it for himself during an evening at home, but when he decided not to record it, he reworked it and gave it to Ringo for the album.

The same thing happened years later, but Ringo turned down the opportunity to record a song John wrote for him, and the tune turned into a top-10 hit years after John’s death.

Ringo refused to record John’s ‘Nobody Told Me,’ and it became a top-10 hit

Ringo released two solo albums in 1970, the same year The Beatles broke up. Still, his solo career didn’t truly take off until Ringo. That was the first of five solo records he released between 1973 and 1978.

John, who returned to making music in 1980 after devoting himself to home life when he ended his lost weekend phase in early 1975, had a song ready to go for Ringo’s first album of the next decade, 1981’s Stop and Smell the Roses. He dusted off “Nobody Told Me” and updated it for Ringo. The pair started collaborating on the song in November 1980, writes Michael Seth Starr (no relation) in the Ringo biography With a Little Help.

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. ?✌️?❤️???☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

Tragedy struck before the drummer went into the studio.

John was murdered in late 1980. Ringo refused to record “Nobody Told Me” out of respect for his former bandmate and close friend. “Ringo didn’t have the heart to record John’s ‘Nobody Told Me,’” Starr writes in With a Little Help.

When Ringo refused to perform “Nobody Told Me,” it cost him a hit song. The tune appeared on John’s posthumous 1984 album Milk and Honey, and it rose to No. 5 on the Billboard singles chart during its 14-week run.

Ringo demonstrated his strong bond with John over the years

Let’s celebrate John‘s 80th birthday with come together Friday, 9 October I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko Sean and Julian. ?✌️?❤️??????☮️ pic.twitter.com/CeMqel3BMB — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 8, 2020

Ringo refused to record “Nobody Told Me” out of respect for John after his tragic death. That decision shed some light on their unique relationship, which included some other selfless acts by the drummer.

John and Ringo became neighbors when the former Richard Starkey moved from London to Weybridge. Yet he held on to his city apartment, which became a playground for his famous friends, including John. He and Yoko got naked and shot the cover art for their Two Virgins album there.

Ringo cut short a vacation and flew to Yoko’s side after John’s December 1980 murder. He was the only Beatle to make his way to New York in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

Ringo Starr refused to record the John Lennon song “Nobody Told Me” after John’s murder. It cost the drummer a hit song as it went to No. 5 on a posthumous John album. Ringo’s refusal was just one sign of the deep friendship they shared.

