Ringo Starr Once Suggested Reuniting The Beatles Without Paul McCartney

The Beatles never reunited after they broke up in 1970. The members collaborated on several projects, often volunteering their instrumental talents on one of the member’s solo projects. Fans yearned for the band to return to its glory days, and Ringo Starr even suggested The Beatles form a new group, but without Paul McCartney.

A few members of The Beatles weren’t interested in reuniting

The Beatles (Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney) | Harry Hammond/V&A Images/Getty Images

The Beatles broke up in 1970 as tensions between the friends and bandmates had caused the band to implode. Each member embarked on solo careers where they succeeded, and some even formed new bands, such as Paul McCartney and Wings. Unfortunately, a reunion never happened before Lennon’s death in 1980.

Even though their solo careers were going well, they didn’t produce the same magic they did when they played together. However, there wasn’t unanimous interest in reforming The Beatles. John Lennon wanted to remain solo, and George Harrison couldn’t see himself rejoining the band, especially with McCartney.

“I don’t know about being in a band with him, how that would work out. It’s like, we all have our own tunes to do,” Harrison told Rolling Stone. “And my problem was that it would always be very difficult to get in on the act, because Paul was very pushy in that respect. When he succumbed to playing on one of your tunes, he’d always do good. But you’d have to do fifty-nine of Paul’s songs before he’d even listen to one of yours. So, in that respect, it would be very difficult to ever play with him. But, you know, we’re cool as far as being pals goes.”

Ringo Starr suggested The Beatles should reunite without Paul McCartney

John Lennon wrote a song for Ringo Starr called “I’m the Greatest”. Ringo recorded the song in Los Angeles with Lennon, bassist Klaus Voorman, and longtime collaborator and keyboardist Billy Preston. Harrison happened to be in town, so he also played guitar on the recording. In a 1971 interview with NME (shared by Far Out), Starr said he suggested forming a group with these musicians but with a fresh name.

“I’d be in a band with John. I’d play with George,” Starr shared. “We could be called the Ladders, it wouldn’t have to be called The Beatles.”

While Harrison was reportedly intrigued by the idea, Lennon expressed little interest in joining another band.

“It wasn’t serious. George was just having a good time and enjoying the session… but there was no way I was going back into a band with a bunch of guys and doing that all over again,” Lennon told Playboy in 1980. “It wasn’t that I had anything against those guys. I wasn’t joining a band with a bunch of ANY people.”

The Beatles did release a song years later but without John Lennon

In 1995, The Beatles Anthology was released, which consisted of a documentary special and albums that contained remastered versions of songs, unreleased demos, and a brand-new single. George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr reunited for a new Beatles song, “Free as a Bird”. The song contained unfinished audio from John Lennon that the members polished and added new words to.

While Lennon wasn’t present, it was the first new song featuring all four Beatles since 1970. The track was a hit on the charts, reaching No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart.