Ringo Starr said "Photograph" is one of the best songs he ever wrote. He said some of the track's greatness had nothing to do with him.

Ringo Starr’s “Photograph” was co-written by Ringo and George Harrison.

Ringo worked with George on multiple occasions.

The tune was bigger in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ringo Starr said “Photograph” is one of the best songs he ever wrote. He said George Harrison made the song great. In addition, Ringo revealed how the track evolved over time.

Ringo Starr’s ‘Photograph’ was co-written by George Harrison, who made the song complex

During a 2007 interview with The Gainesville Sun, Ringo was asked if “No No Song” was one of his favorite songs from his catalog. “I have great memories of when we recorded that, because the last thing any of us were doing was saying ‘No’ in those days,” he said. “Things have changed, of course.

“Photograph’ is beautiful,” he said. “That’s one of the best songs I’ve ever written. I was writing it with George Harrison, so that also helped.” Notably, George co-wrote or produced other famous Ringo tunes like “Back Off Boogaloo” and “It Don’t Come Easy.”

“In those days, and still to this day, I only play three chords,” he added. “I’d write these songs, and then I’d give them to George and he would put in 10 more chords, and they’d think I was the genius.”

The former Beatle was told he should make a duets album like Carlos Santana

During the same interview, Ringo was asked if his creative process had changed. “It hasn’t changed at all,” he said. “You write your songs, you play your drums. You get some friends around, and you make a record.

“They would like me to make a duets album, like Santana did,” he added. “Nothing against it, but that’s what he did and it was a huge thing. I don’t really want to do that. I have a lot of guests on my CDs anyway, like Chrissie Hynde and Willie Nelson.”

Ringo was likely referring to Santana’s album Supernatural, which featured contributions from numerous celebrities including Rob Thomas, CeeLo Green, Dave Matthews, Lauryn Hill, Eagle-Eye Cherry, and Eric Clapton. The album is most famous for including the major hit “Smooth.”

How Ringo Starr’s ‘Photograph’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Photograph” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one of its 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the rocker’s biggest hit in the United States, and his only No. 1 hit besides the Johnny Burnette cover “You’re Sixteen.” The tune appeared on the album Ringo. The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for 37 weeks. Ringo was the former Beatle’s most popular and highest-charting album in the U.S.

The Official Charts Company says “Photograph” reached No. 8 in the United Kingdom and remained on the chart for 13 weeks. It lasted on the chart longer than any of his other singles. Meanwhile, the album Ringo hit No. 7 in the U.K. and lasted on the chart for 20 weeks.

Ringo loves “Photograph” and the public did as well.