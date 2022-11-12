RM on BTS’ Need to ‘Pay Back’ ARMY for Their Support: ‘I Love Their Love’

ARMY is pretty powerful, with RM commenting on the love and dedication of BTS fans. Sometimes, the rapper even feels he has to “pay back” ARMYs for their loyalty. Here’s what we learned from his “Musicians on Musicians” interview with Pharrell.

RM is the leader of BTS

J-Hope and RM of boy band BTS pose for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

He’s the “God of Destruction.” He’s also the songwriter behind several BTS hits, performing as a rapper and a dancer for the group. RM, real name Kim Namjoon, is also the K-pop group leader, often acting as a translator when they’re overseas. In 2022, RM also commented on BTS’ fan base, known as the BTS ARMY.

RM feels he has to ‘pay back’ ARMYs for their support of BTS

During his “Musicians on Musicians” interview with Rolling Stone, RM commented on the recent Permission to Dance on Stage concerts hosted in LA and Las Vegas. The rapper knew some fans traveled from other countries to be there. As a result, he felt a need to “pay back” attendees.

“I have to offer them the best night ever in their lives,” RM said. “So it’s a mess, and it’s too much energy. I’m a human and I really get nervous and I really sometimes get depressed by, and even get swallowed by, all the energies. But I try to deal with it because I love the music. I love their love.”

BTS even upholds its reputation of philanthropy, speaking at the United Nations about mental health and visiting President Joe Biden to discuss their experience. As noted by RM, this is primarily thanks to the support of ARMYs worldwide.

“I just want to give back to them,” he continued. “They brought us from just a small city in Korea, all the way back to the heart of this music industry, Las Vegas, L.A., New York. Me having an interview with Pharrell — it could happen because of fans all over the world. I’m just always grateful and I don’t want to disappoint them.”

ARMYs support solo projects (and birthday surprises) of the BTS members

In addition to sold-out concerts, ARMYs support the BTS members with streaming numbers, even breaking YouTube records for the “Butter” and “Dynamite” music videos. Although the BTS members stopped accepting gifts from fans, ARMYs still celebrate each idol’s birthday with charity projects, public art installations, and cafe celebrations.

With the BTS members appearing at a concert for Jin’s birthday, some concert attendees made moon-shaped covers for their ARMY bombs. As a nod to Jin’s solo song “Moon,” the vocalist got emotional while acknowledging the surprise.

Even when RM announced Indigo would premiere in December 2022, his Instagram post earned over 4 million likes from fans. This would be the artist’s first official solo album, with the mixtape mono released in 2018.

RELATED: How BTS and TikTok Have Impacted Representation, According to Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner: ‘It’s so Much Cooler to Be Mixed Race’