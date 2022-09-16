A Rock Star Co-Wrote Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Babe’

TL;DR:

One of Taylor Swift’s songs was co-written by a rock star from the 2000s.

The track became a hit for Swift.

It later appeared on one of her rerecorded albums.

Taylor Swift | Mat Hayward/GC Images

One of Taylor Swifts‘ songs was co-written by a rock star. Subsequently, the track became a collaboration between Swift and a country music duo. The song appeared on one of Swift’s rerecorded albums.

There’s a connection between 1 of Taylor Swift’s songs and ‘Hey, Soul Sister’

Pat Monahan is a singer from the band Train. Train gave the world hits such as “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Calling All Angels,” and “Drive By.” Monahan also co-wrote the song “Babe,” which is a collaboration between Swift and the band Sugarland.

During a 2018 interview with Billboard, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles discussed “Babe.” “[Taylor] reached out,” she recalled. “We [have] obviously known each other for many years.” When she was first getting started we had just had our first little EP out, called Premium Quality Tunes. She still has a copy of it that we signed for her whenever we played a couple of shows together.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ Video Was Inspired by Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ride’

Why the members of Sugarland did not tell anybody they were planning to put out a song with Taylor Swift

Nettles revealed how “Babe” became a collaboration between Swift and Sugarland. “She was excited we were getting back together and reached out and said, ‘Hey, I have a song,'” she said. “That is a short list, ladies and gentleman, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song, you want to sing it?’ So we said, ‘Yeah!'”

Nettles said “Babe” was a first for Sugarland. “We’ve never really put a song by anyone else on our records so we weren’t really used [to] sorting through that and we didn’t want to mess it up, so we didn’t tell anybody until we got it finished and she liked it,” she recalled. “Thank God. Because it is a good song.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Once Called 1 of Taylor Swift’s Songs ‘Perfect’

How the song and a recrecording of it performed on the pop charts in the United States

The original version of “Babe” became a minor hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It reached No. 72 and stayed on the chart for two weeks. The track appeared on the album Bigger, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for five weeks.

A rerecorded version of the song called “Babe (Taylor’s Version)” also charted on the Billboard Hot 100. This recording of the song reached No. 69 and lasted on the chart for one week. “Babe (Taylor’s Version)” appeared on the album Red (Taylor’s Version). The album hit No. 1 for one of its 43 weeks on the Billboard 200.

“Babe” was a modest hit for Swift and it wouldn’t be the same without Monahan.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Told Taylor Swift This Elvis Presley Hit Cured a Headache