Rose Hanbury’s Son Will Be a Part of King Charles’ Coronation a Mere 4 Years After Her Rumored Affair With Prince William

Rose Hanbury, the Duchess of Cholmondeley, has been confirmed as a guest at King Charles’ upcoming coronation. Rose, who was previously the center of rumors surrounding an alleged affair with Prince William, is a neighbor to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Rose will attend the ceremony alongside her husband, David Cholmondeley, and son, Oliver. Despite the rumors surrounding Rose and William, her son will play a prominent role in the coronation.

Rose Hanbury | Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rose Hanbury’s son will be a part of King Charles’ coronation

Rose is set to grace the coronation ceremony in part because she is the spouse of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. David has already been named as King Charles’ Lord-in-Waiting for the ceremony.

She will also attend the highly anticipated event because her son has been appointed as one of Charles’ pages. Oliver will be sharing the responsibility of holding Charles’ robes with Prince George during the ceremony.

Rose’s participation at the coronation is controversial due to the previous rumors about her alleged affair with William. A friend of the royal couple, however, told The Daily Beast that Kate Middleton harbors no ill feelings toward Rose.

“There has never been enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and will be there,” the insider dished.

Buckingham Palace has not released an official guest list for Charles’ upcoming coronation. The event will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6 for all the world to see.

A closer look at all those rumors surrounding Rose Hanbury and Prince William

Kate and William’s country residence, Anmer Hall, is situated just a few miles away from Houghton Hall, the residence of the Cholmondeleys. In 2019, reports surfaced that the two households had experienced a falling out.

Multiple outlets claimed that an awful argument was the cause of the rift, though nothing concrete ever surfaced. Speculation soon rose that Kate thought of Rose as a rival of sorts and wanted to boot her from her social circle.

It wasn’t long before other rumors about an affair came to light. The allegations claimed that William had cheated on Kate with Rose, which was denied by everyone involved in the matter.

This is where the Duke and Duchess of Cholmondeley stand within the ranks of the royal family

Considering the importance of King Charles’ coronation, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Rose and her husband will be at the event. After all, David’s title as the Marquess of Cholmondele comes with a big responsibility in the royal court.

As the Lord-in-Waiting, David is supposed to attend important royal events, which include the coronation. He can also serve as a stand-in for Charles at diplomatic outings.

David’s title will get an upgrade once William takes the throne. When that happens, David will be granted the title of the Lord Great Chamberlain. His duties will include dressing the monarch for events and announcing them to the Houses of Parliament.

Even if there is some truth to the rumors between Rose and William, she isn’t about to disappear from the spotlight anytime soon.

The royal family has yet to respond to the reports surrounding Rose’s son.