Royal Biographer Notes 2 ‘Big Differences’ Between Charles and Diana and Harry and Meghan

According to an author who worked closely with Princess Diana to write a bombshell biography in the ’90s, there are notable differences between the marriages of King Charles III and Diana and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Though some comparisons have been made between the two couples, Andrew Morton named two areas of significant contrast.

(L) King Charles III and Princess Diana | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images (R) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Some people compared Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah tell-all to Princess Diana’s BBC interview

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey, some observers drew comparisons to Diana’s 1995 interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

For instance, Vogue noted that Diana and Meghan’s language was “hauntingly similar” and pointed out how “both women admitted they struggled with self-harm.”

Furthermore, Harry directly compared his mother and wife, implying the royal family was jealous of them. “It all changed after the Australia tour,” he explained to Oprah. “It was the first time the family got to see how incredible [Meghan] was at the job. And that brought back memories.”

Similarly, in Diana’s interview, she touched on how things changed for her after receiving a lot of attention in Australia. “With the media attention came a lot of jealousy,” she shared. “A great deal of complicated situations arose because of that.”

Princess Diana’s secret biographer pointed out two differences between Charles, Diana, and Harry, Meghan

Royal biographer Andrew Morton used tapes secretly made by Diana to write a biography, Diana: Her True Story, in the ’90s. And he explained why he felt that Diana’s situation differed from Harry’s and Meghan’s.

“The big difference between Diana and Charles and Harry and Meghan is that Diana was trapped in a loveless marriage, whereas these two seem extremely happy together,” Morton told Vanity Fair. “That’s a huge difference.”

He added, “Secondly, Diana gave it 10 years before she rebelled and helped me [on the book]. They didn’t even give it 10 months.”

Morton noted that Harry “was meeting with Oprah in November 2018, which was six months after they married, to discuss a tell-all [interview].”

A difference between Princess Diana’s revealing interview and Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, according to biographer

Morton told Vanity Fair that he found a noteworthy difference between Diana’s revealing interview and Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, which was her authenticity. “So many of [Harry and Meghan’s] statements just didn’t add up to me,” he explained. “So it was very different to the Diana interview, which came from her heart …”

According to Morton, it made more sense to him for Diana to speak out than for Harry and Meghan. And that was because of the position she was in.

“[Charles and Diana] were future king and queen,” he noted. “When you’ve got the future queen saying that the future king is not fit for the job, then that is something that you have to take very seriously.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 5: Keeping Secrets for Princess Diana Was ‘Even Spookier’ in Real Life, Biographer Says