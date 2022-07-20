Royal Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Defied Orders,’ Will Be ‘Summoned’ by Queen Elizabeth to Talk Helicopter Use

Kate Middleton and Prince William boarded a helicopter with their children in July 2022.

An expert says Queen Elizabeth II will probably summon them to hear an explanation.

Previously, a commentator said Queen Elizabeth told the couple to stop traveling by helicopter as a family.

Apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton “defied orders” from Queen Elizabeth II after she supposedly made her “unhappiness” with their helicopter use known. According to an expert, their recent mode of royal travel will probably mean a meeting with the monarch to explain.

Kate Middleton and Prince William boarded a helicopter at Kensington Palace with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

As reported by Hello!, an Instagram video uploaded by @royalfashionpolice on July 12, 2022, shows the pair leaving Kensington Palace via helicopter. In the clip, they walk through a grassy clearing toward a private helicopter.

With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Also there, running through the grass, is the Cambridge family dog, Orla.

The William and Kate helicopter sighting comes as they’re expected to spend time at their country home. Located in Norfolk, England, Anmer Hall is where they’re reportedly having a low-key, normal summer before relocating to Winsdor in the fall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘defied orders’

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Per Express, royal expert Neil Sean forecasts a meeting at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth when William and Kate return. “It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the queen,” Sean said on his YouTube channel.”They were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday.”

“This left the queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons,” he continued.

“Apparently, the queen spoke rather firmly to William about this. But, on this occasion, perhaps it slipped his mind,” he added.

Sean concluded Kate and William will be “summoned” to explain when they return.

A royal commentator previously said Queen Elizabeth told Prince William and Kate Middleton she wasn’t happy with them traveling by helicopter

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sean’s comments come after royal commentator and reporter Richard Palmer told Express that Queen Elizabeth didn’t approve of William and Kate’s helicopter use. She made it clear she “felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter,” he said.

However, in his opinion, there might’ve been a “bit more going on behind the scenes.”

“I think there was a little bit of official unhappiness about the amount of time that the Cambridges were spending traveling between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Kensington Palace, their London residence, using helicopters,” he said.

Palmer added Queen Elizabeth voiced her concern “about the Cambridges traveling as a family by helicopter because of the possibility of a crash.”

