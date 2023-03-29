Royal Photographer Shares King Charles’ Unique Sense of Style and the Surprising Designer Items Owned by Camilla Parker Bowles

Royal photographer Chris Jackson has been taking pictures of the royal family for almost 20 years, so he’s got some pretty good insights into the monarchy. He recently shared his thoughts on King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ personal style.

King Charles III Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal photographer Chris Jackson shares his thoughts on King Charles’ ‘unique style’ and commitment to ‘reusing and recycling’

Jackson has a new book coming out in April, Charles III: A King and His Queen, full of photos of Charles and Camilla over the years. One of the book’s chapters explores the royal couple’s fashion sense.

The photographer shared his thoughts on Charles’ “unique style” and how his commitment to wearing the same clothing items for years and years is a statement that is “the antithesis of ‘fast fashion’” in an episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast.

? Today marks 200 days since King Charles' reign began on September 8, 2022 #KingCharles ? Christopher Furlong/Getty pic.twitter.com/1Lz5ex1Ixm — Rebecca Russell (@RMRussell29) March 27, 2023

“Some of his suits, you will see throughout the book [are] worn over many decades, shoes that have been repaired — worn for up to 20 years, maybe longer — and I think you can only admire him for that commitment to using and reusing and recycling,” he explained, adding that the king has an “incredible sense of style.”

Jackson also shared that Charles is often the only one on royal tours “in sweltering heat in a full suit and tie” who still looks “cool, calm, and collected.” Jackson explained that members of the royal family have to put a lot of thought into their outfits, from public engagements to ceremonies where they have to wear ceremonial robes and outfits.

“Clothes are an important part of what it means to be a member of the royal family,” he continued. “They’re the first thing we see, the first impression we get [of the royals].”

Chris Jackson pointed out that Camilla Parker Bowles chose different designers for her COVID-19 masks

Jackson then moved on to discussing Camilla’s style, including her “go-to designers.” He said that the Queen Consort has “a great sense of style,” which she showed off in a special way during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During COVID times, the royal family had to do things slightly differently, and the thing that was absolutely fantastic that [Camilla] did was choose different designers for her COVID masks,” Jackson shared. “And every sort of engagement, I was excited to see what mask she [would] wear next. She was one of the few people I photographed wearing a mask where you could see her smiling under the mask.”

Camilla Parker Bowles was the first member of the royal family to be seen wearing a mask

First portrait of King Charles III released https://t.co/LdDfV5U66l — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 28, 2023

Camilla was actually the first member of the royal family to be seen sporting a mask during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In July 2020, the Queen Consort was seen walking from Clarence House to the National Gallery, wearing a peacock-patterned mask from British brand Fiona Clare, Vanity Fair reports.

Throughout the pandemic, she was seen wearing a variety of different masks with all sorts of patterns, from dog pawprints to brightly-colored florals, to a feather print. Camilla was praised not only for her efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, but the fashionable masks she sported.