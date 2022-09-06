‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’: Hannah Conda Calls out Beverly Kills for ‘Not Being Authentic’

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 cast isn’t afraid to call one another out. However, episode 6 found the queens directly addressing the woes of one contestant in particular. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under found Hannah Conda as the most outspoken person to call out Beverly Kills for her lack of “authenticity” on the show.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Episode 6.]

Hannah Conda and Kween Kong criticize Beverly Kills on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Hannah Conda | Don Arnold/WireImage

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Episode 6 found the queens with the challenge of making travel advertisements based on their hometowns. RuPaul himself did a walkthrough to check in on the contestants and give them advice, but it left some of them with confusion.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Rhys Nicholson previously brought up that Beverly doesn’t appear to really know who she is yet. As a result, her drag persona doesn’t stand out from the crowd as much as it should, but they see her potential.

During the walkthrough, RuPaul once again brought up this issue. Beverly explained that she wanted to let go, have a good time, and show them a bit more of who she is. However, she didn’t necessarily convince her competition.

Beverly decided to ask her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under sisters, but Hannah cut her off. “You need to stop,” Hannah said. “That’s what you need to do. I have found in moments that I find you very false. I think you get too concerned what people think of you.”

Kween Kong entered the conversation, agreeing with Hannah. “I don’t know if it’s about you being in your head or just conscious about how people see you, but I feel like you’re doing yourself a disservice by not being more authentic to who you are,” Kween said. “We want you to be the best version of you that you can be.”

Spankie Jackzon pulled Beverly aside and had a heart-to-heart moment regarding their competition’s comments, telling her “you just need to let it go.”

Hannah Conda calls out Beverly Kills during ‘Untucked’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Episode 6 found Hannah and Spankie in the top. However, that left Beverly and Kween in the bottom. RuPaul asked the dreaded question of which queen should go home, and they all said Beverly’s name. Nevertheless, she understood why they did, even though it hurt.

Hannah once again interjected to call out Beverly for how she conducted herself over the course of the season.

“I think the problem that I have had with you, Bev, just on a personal level, is that I feel there’s a wall up,” Hannah said. “It’s just like, you’re just not being authentic. It doesn’t feel authentic. Be how you want to be, feel how you want to feel, say what you want to say. Just be. I think that’s the thing, you just need to be.”

Beverly finally snapped. “Maybe this is just who I am,” Beverly responded. “This is just me. This is just what I be like. This is how I be. Just stop, please stop telling me how to act, Hannah. I’m so sick of it. F*** off!”

Spankie agreed in her confessional that she wasn’t so sure that Beverly was truly being herself. However, she acknowledged what a great person her competitor is. “Listen to me, OK?,” Spankie told Beverly. “Big mama with the nuts out, right? You will find yourself. Right now, do you know? No, you don’t. But you will find it. Even I’m learning in this process.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Season 2 dropped to a top 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Episode 6 found Hannah taking the win for the advertising challenge. Meanwhile, Beverly had to sashay away after a stunt-filled lip-sync against Kween. As a result, the queens are one step closer to discovering who will be in the final episode competing for the crown.

The remaining queens include Hannah, Kween, Spankie, and Molly Poppinz. Episode 7 will find the cast dropping to a top 3, who will have the opportunity to star in the finale. It remains unclear who will take the win, but Spankie and Hannah are the only two queens with three wins under their belt.

RELATED: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’: RuPaul Wasn’t Actually Green-Screened Into the Show