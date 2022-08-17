‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Jinkx Monsoon Agreed to ‘All Stars 7’ Because of Symone

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 7 truly shows how Jinkx Monsoon grew. She showed her high level of talent in season 5, but her return allowed her to truly blossom for audiences around the world. Monsoon joined an interview with season 14 winner Willow Pill, where she talked about how Symone inspired her to take part in the epic season.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Drace: All Stars 7’ winner Jinkx Monsoon had an incredible showing

All Stars 7 included a stunning, diverse cast of previous winners to compete for $200,000, the title of “Queen of All Queens,” and a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics. The cast included Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, and Monsoon. However, there were no eliminations this season, allowing each queen to show the full breadth of their talent.

The finale found the top four cast members who possessed the most “legendary legend stars” making it to the last episode to compete for the crown. It all came down to the final lip-sync smackdown, which put Monsoon against X Change. The season 5 queen prevailed and won the long-awaited all-winners season, particularly excelling at comedy and acting challenges.

Jinkx Monsoon admitted joining ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 7’ partly because of season 13 winner Symone

Symone is simply operating at a different level. Everything she did on this episode was *beyond* beyond, so incredibly subversive and powerful yet effortless and intuitive at the same time. She just has it.



According to an interview with Variety, Monsoon joined All Stars 7 for a variety of reasons. However, she specified one of the reasons when talking about one of her favorite runways from the show, which was worn by Symone. Monsoon and Pill equally gushed over the season 13 winner’s influence in the reality competition show.

“Symone’s statement piece,” Monsoon answered as her favorite runway. “I did Drag Race for the first time 10 years ago, and I’ve watched it ever since. But when Symone wore that down the runway and spoke so beautifully, it really, it ignited something in me. That was before I got the call for All Stars, and I remember feeling like Symone was one of the reasons I said yes because I was so inspired by her journey.”

The queen is using her prize money on ‘adulting’ needs

Variety asked Monsoon what she plans on doing with that big $200,000 from All Stars 7. However, she admitted that it doesn’t necessarily sound very exciting, but it’s certainly quite responsible.

“I want to stash some away and sit on it for a little bit while I do some thinking,” Monsoon said. “My husband and I put off getting our forever wedding rings until he’s able to move to the United States. So, as soon as he moves to Portland, we’re going to get our rings. I know it sounds cheesy and sappy, but we’ve put it off for a while. I’m wearing a costume ring.”

Monsoon continued: “I’ve got a niece who might want to go to college someday, and I’ve got some home plumbing that needs to get fixed. I want a new refrigerator. Is that boring?”

Variety reassured her that “adult issues” can never be boring. However, the All Stars 7 winner stated that there’s one more purchase that she wants to make.

“Bob the Drag Queen has a fridge, and I want to get the same fridge she has,” Monsoon said. “It has a cooler built into the door to keep your drinks separate from everything else.”

