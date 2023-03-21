‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Kevin Bacon Reacted in a Big Way to Loosey LaDuca’s ‘Wigloose’ Rusical Performance

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 drag queen Loosey LaDuca fought hard for the lead role in the “Wigloose” Rusical. It parodied the 1984 film Footloose, which longtime viewers praised. The film’s lead star Kevin Bacon was among the audiences watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, but his words held a whole lot of weight for Loosey and the rest of the cast.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen Loosey LaDuca played Heaven Bacon in ‘Wigloose’ Rusical

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 12 required the drag queen contestants to choose the roles among themselves. As a result, drama ensued that brought out some true feelings about one another. Loosey and Luxx Noir London both wanted the lead of Heaven Bacon, a play on the actor’s name.

Luxx and Loosey both resonated with the character, but Mistress Isabelle Brooks thought the latter wasn’t being honest. Rather, she believed that Loosey only wanted to play Heaven because it’s the lead role, rather than actually connecting to the character, as she claimed.

After much back and forth, Luxx relented and let Loosey play Heaven. Instead, she spoke with Salina EsTitties, taking on the role of Christian, leaving Salina with Tuck.

The final result was a Rusical that the queens should be proud of, with excellent performances all around.

Kevin Bacon loved Loosey LaDuca in the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Rusical

Can’t stop talking about Heaven Bacon! — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 21, 2023

Bacon took to his Instagram Story to write about the “Wigloose”Rusical episode from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Loosey took to Twitter to express her excitement, writing, “WELL, I’M DEAD.”

However, the actor did more than praise the lead’s performance, as he also criticized the anti-drag bills popping up around the country. The episode had foresight into legislation attacking the LGBTQ+ community and the drag art form.

“Big shoutout to RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s ‘Wigloose: The Rusical’ (and props to Heaven Bacon, Loosey LaDuca),” Bacon wrote. “With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time. Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

Further, Bacon tweeted, “Can’t stop talking about Heaven Bacon!”

The fans can’t get enough of it, loving to see the actor respond so positively to the reality competition show highlighting a real issue.

Loosey LaDuca ended up in the bottom 2

Bacon loved Loosey on RuPual’s Drag Race, but it didn’t quite save her from the bottom two. Orville Peck served as the guest judge, but her Creature from the Black Lagoon-inspired runway for the “Everybody Say Glove” category wasn’t enough to push her to the top in a challenge that everybody succeeded in.

Loosey had to lip-sync against Salina to “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush, which was an incredibly difficult performance. Unfortunately, Salina was eliminated from the competition. However, that pushed Loosey into the final five in the competition.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 13 – “Teacher Makeovers” – will see the queens giving drag makeovers to teachers. Musician Kayley Kiyoko will be the guest judge in an iconic maxi challenge that appears every season.