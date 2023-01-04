‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Premiere Preview Teases the End of ‘Best Friends Race’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 drag queen Lashauwn Beyond famously coined the phrase “best friends race” during an argument with fellow contestant Jiggly Caliente. However, some seasons had very tepid drama that left some of the fans yearning for more of the raw moments from the early years. However, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 released a premiere preview highlighting how the queens are already stirring up some trouble within the first five minutes.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ turned into ‘best friends race’

L-R: Salina EsTitties, Anetra, Amethyst, Loosey LaDuca, Princess Poppy, Sugar, Sasha Colby, Spice, Luxx Noir London, Irene Dubois, Robin Fierce, Jax, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx | MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is typically the place to find the majority of the drama. The spinoff gives the queens another opportunity to interact with one another while the judges deliberate the placements for the episode. Some more recent seasons had their share of explosive fights (look at Kandy Muse and Tamisha Iman’s season 13 blowout), but they’re typically tense moments amongst otherwise friendly seasons.

However, nothing in recent seasons came close to moments such as season 3’s explosive moment between Shangela and Mimi Imfurst that ultimately went from verbal to physical. Meanwhile, the season 14 finale consisting of Daya Betty, Bosco, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Lady Camden, and winner Willow Pill had an endearing connection on the show. Kerri Colby was involved in the season’s most sentimental moments, acting as a role model for fellow contestants exploring or publicly discussing their gender identity.

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to bring longtime fans and newcomers to the show thanks to its wonderful drag performers and iconic moments. However, there’s no questioning the show’s more mellow tone compared to earlier seasons’ conflicts.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 premiere preview throws plenty of shade

The RuPaul’s Drag Race official YouTube channel shared the premiere preview for season 15, revealing the first five minutes. It began with a look back at some goofy moments from previous seasons’ first mini-challenge.

Irene Dubois was the first to enter the Werk Room, describing herself as the “alien queen of Seattle.” Next up was New Jersey’s Luxx Noir London, who Irene was initially quick to compliment, calling her “gorge.” It all began with her pointing out Luxx’s “22 inches of premium, human hair.” But, she corrected Irene that it was actually 40 inches, to which Irene laughed, “No, it’s not!” Luxx “couldn’t believe” that Irene so quickly refused to believe that her hair was actually 40 inches.

Luxx called herself “the prettiest” drag queen in her scene, to which Irene responded with an unconvinced, “Sure.” Nevertheless, Luxx admitted in the confessional footage that she believed that her confidence occasionally comes off as “arrogant” to other people. They spoke about the Werk Room’s beauty, to which Irene said that it reminded her of Luxx’s face: “Bricks.”

In came Nashville’s Aura Mayari, who asked her competitors what they were most excited about. Luxx responded, “to win,” which immediately received questionable facial expressions from Irene and Aura. Irene quickly responded, “Delusion.”

Finally, New York’s Marcia Marcia Marcia walked into the room. An off-screen comment spoke up saying, “She kind of looks like Jan,” who previously competed in season 12 and All Stars 6. Luxx admitted that her first impression of Marcia’s drag was “basic.”

So far, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is teasing how its contestants aren’t afraid to read one another. We’ll have to wait and see if that translates into bigger dramatic moments, but more recent initial introductions haven’t felt quite this tense.

The biggest cast yet

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 boasts the largest cast yet with 16 queens competing for the biggest cash prize yet at $200,000. It’s also the first season to introduce twin relatives with Sugar and Spice. They’re also some of the cast’s youngest queens at 23 years old. However, the sneak peek only gave a look at the first four contestants to enter the Werk Room.

Other contestants competing include Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties, Robin Fierce, Princess Poppy, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Loosey LaDuca, Jax, Anetra, and Amethyst.

Viewers will have to wait until the show’s MTV debut on Jan. 6 to see how initial tension will translate into the upcoming season. However, this is a juicy first look at what looks to be an epic season.