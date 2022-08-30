‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jinkx Monsoon Campaigns for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon is one of the most popular fan favorites to come from the reality competition television series. However, they aim to continue taking their stardom to new, unexpected places. Monsoon recently took to Twitter to respond to Saturday Night Live requesting viewers to respond with who they want to see host the iconic show next. They linked their audition tape that they previously shared with the world to show why they’re a great fit, thanks to impersonations like Judy Garland.

Jinkx Monsoon won ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’

Jinkx Monsoon | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

RuPaul’s Drag Race audiences first fell in love with Monsoon during season 5, where their comedy chops took them to the top. They ultimately won the competition, serving as one of the most popular winners to come from the franchise. However, Monsoon would later make a big return to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. The season featured all winners as contestants to take home the title Queen of All Queens and a $200,000 cash prize.

The drag queen once again excelled in comedy challenges, but they really improved upon their fashion game this time around. Their fans swooned over the runways that they brought. However, Monsoon was the first to admit that the sewing challenges were their greatest enemy. Nevertheless, they made up for it in other areas in the competition.

Jinkx Monsoon campaigns to star as the next ‘Saturday Night Live’ host

Monsoon took to Twitter to share their interest in going from RuPaul’s Drag Race to SNL as a host. The tweet simply shows an emoji of on-looking eyes in response to the question “Who do you want to host SNL?” They already came very prepared for the assignment, sharing an audition tape that they recorded back in 2021.

“I did my first ever SNL audition during quarantine,” Monsoon wrote. “I focused on my impressions … mainly, my impressions of female actors of a certain age. Hope you enjoy!”

The first impression Monsoon shared was of Gilbert Gottfried from Hedwig and the Angry Itch. Next, they did impressions of “aging female actors.” These included Joan Cusack, Jennifer Coolidge, Maria Bamford, Maggie Smith, Bette Davis, Michelle Gomez, Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, and Catherine O’Hara. They finished off the video with Little Edie, Poppy, Patti Lupone, Harvey Fierstein, and Meryl Streep.

Their fans positively react to seeing them as the next host

Hosting is a regular gig for drag queens, making the most talented of the bunch wonderful options. Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change also threw their hats into the ring on social media. However, Monsoon fans made it known in the comments that they would certainly watch SNL if they scored the hosting gig, even though they generally steer clear of the show.

Many RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are pushing for Monsoon to get the opportunity to host the long-running show. After all, the queen demonstrated their ability to do a wide variety of impersonations without breaking character. They’re one of the funniest queens to ever star in the reality competition television show, making them an excellent fit for SNL.

