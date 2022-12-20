‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Watch Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Alyssa Edwards Face Off in Tour Bus Dance-Off

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Alyssa Edwards certainly made names for themselves after their initial appearances on the show. The Internet reacted with an abundance of meme-worthy content, from hilarious quotes to gaggy lip-sync moments. Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have the opportunity to see Silky and Alyssa face off in a tour bus dance-off that has fans grinning from ear-to-ear with excitement.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Alyssa Edwards are lip-sync legends

L-R: Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Alyssa Edwards | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount+, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Sephora

Alyssa first arrived on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 alongside other franchise powerhouses, such as Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, and Roxxxy Andrews. Her drama with fellow queen Coco Montrese took the spotlight behind the scenes, but it didn’t take away from her major moments. Alyssa’s legendary “Whip My Hair” lip-sync against Roxxxy continues to be on the lips of longtime fans. She returned for All Stars 2, where her “Shut Up and Drive” lip-sync against Tatianna also went down as one of the best on the show.

Meanwhile, Silky first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11. RuPaul didn’t much care for her lip-sync against Nina West with a resounding “meh,” but she did well enough to survive. However, Silky later demonstrated her creativity in All Stars 6, where she went on a winning streak through a lip-sync gauntlet to return to the competition. She narrowly missed the chance when she lost the final lip-sync to Eureka.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Alyssa Edwards had a dance-off in a tour bus

I love both of these unhinged people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEwhEEfDJa — Brooke Lynn Hytes (@Bhytes1) December 13, 2022

Fellow season 11 contestant and, now, Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes took to Twitter to share some exciting tour bus antics. RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Silky and Alyssa ultimately went into a dance-off in the middle of the tour bus, which left in-person and virtual spectators begging for more. Brooke included the status, “I love both of these unhinged people” with a heart emoji at the end.

The video started with Silky dancing in front of Alyssa, who wore a smiley face onesie. Other RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, such as season 14’s Jasmine Kennedie and Canada’s Drag Race Season 1’s Jimbo, watch on from the background. They both cheer her on, with Jimbo saying “work it out” and Jasmine telling Alyssa, “She got you, girl.”

Alyssa responded, “She actually got herself,” with Silky nodding for her to show what she’s got. Jasmine replayed the same beat, which is when Alyssa started fixing her shoes to prepare herself. While recording, Brooke can be heard saying, “She’s getting serious. It is getting serious.”

Alyssa then started to dance in front of Silky, earning reactions from the rest of the tour bus. Silky continued to dance in response, but then Alyssa suggested that they should continue together, which they did.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans are declaring winners

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Kerri Colby from season 14 loved seeing Silky and Alyssa dance, writing “Oh myyyy god lol” with a smiley face heart emoji. Meanwhile, season 14’s DeJa Skye responded, “I know that’s right!”

The fans had a bit of a different response. They also cheered the queens on, but many of them declared a winner in the dance-off. Silky is currently competing in Canada vs. the World, where some users are saying that the judges should crown her. Some declared that Silky won the dance-off, while others thought Alyssa won. Regardless, everybody is loving the pure chaos unleashed in this video.