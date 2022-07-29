Ryan Gosling Highlights 2 of Eva Mendes’ Underrated Movies

It seems like everyone is talking about The Gray Man’s Ryan Gosling right now. Along with leading an all-star cast in Netflix’s most expensive film ever made, he’s making headlines all over the place as pictures surfaced of him playing the iconic Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. While doing press for The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling spoke about his long-time partner, actor Eva Mendes, citing two of her movies.

The Eva Mendes movies Ryan Gosling can’t live without

(L-R): Actors Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend “The Place Beyond The Pines” premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Netflix promoting his new film The Gray Man, Gosling was asked what movie he would take with him “if he had to go on the run.” In response, Gosling said, “Ghost Rider,” referring to the 2007 film which starred Nicolas Cage and Mendes. Gosling then slyly added, “I like the actress in that film… Big fan.”

When asked what he considers an “underrated movie that more people need to see,” Gosling named another of Mendes’ films: My Brother the Pig. Released in 1999, the film stars a young Eva Mendes along with Judge Reinhold and Scarlett Johansson. The plot involves magic rocks that turn the youngest sibling into a pig. Although the film wasn’t particularly well-received, Gosling calls it “gold.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship goes beyond their movies

Among Hollywood’s star-studded couples, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship has been going strong since 2011. Though they rarely discuss their personal lives.

Gosling and Mendes were reportedly friends long before they co-starred together in 2011’s The Place Beyond the Pines., However, the couple began to spark dating rumors shortly after the film was released. In 2014, Gosling and Mendes welcomed their first child together, daughter Esmeralda Amada and then their second daughter, Amada Lee, in 2016.

While the couple has maintained their privacy for over a decade, Gosling has left little room for doubt about his feelings for Mendes. When asked what Gosling looks for in a woman by Hello! Magazine in 2015, the actor responded “that she’s Eva Mendes… There’s nothing else I’m looking for.” He also thanked his “lady” when accepting his Golden Globe for La La Land in 2017.

Likewise, Mendes recently supported Gosling by posting a picture of him in The Gray Man to her Instagram with the caption, “My man making all my 1980’s [sic] action star dreams come true.”

Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

As if Gosling wasn’t causing enough of a stir in Hollywood right now between The Gray Man and his bleach-blond-Barbie pics, the actor recently blew up the MCU. In a personal exclusive with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, Gosling finally revealed the MCU character he wants to play: Ghost Rider.

In Cage’s 2007 version of the comic character (the version Gosling refers to in his Netflix interview), Cage plays Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who exchanges his soul to save a loved one. Blaze then turns into the iconic skull-ablaze Ghost Rider. Cage reprised his role in 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Other versions of Ghost Rider include the more recent one from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with actor Gabriel Luna playing a murdered car mechanic. Additionally, there was a Hulu spinoff which, according to Entertainment Weekly, “never came to fruition. “

Gosling’s comment quickly made its way to the 2022 Comic Con and was received enthusiastically by MCU architect Kevin Feige. In an interview from the convention, Feige told MTV News, “Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing… I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU” (via Variety). So, while it is hard to predict what version of the legendary character Gosling might play, from the sound of it, fans may finally see Gosling enter the MCU soon.

