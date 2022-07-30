Ryan Gosling’s Worst Movie Doesn’t Deserve Its 27% Rotten Tomatoes Score, According to Audiences

Actor Ryan Gosling has almost 50 acting credits to his name, including two movie projects that earned him Oscar nominations. He earned praise for his performances in Half Nelson and La La Land, but they weren’t quite enough to land him the Oscar gold. However, critics didn’t eat up every movie Gosling starred in. His “worst” reviewed movie earned a 27% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the audience score doesn’t agree. As a result, the film’s fans called the critics’ judgment into question when it came to this particular thriller.

The Ryan Gosling movie, ‘Stay,’ earned 27% on Rotten Tomatoes

Stay follows Sam Foster (Ewan McGregor), a psychiatrist with a new patient named Henry Lethan (Gosling). Sam researches his patient’s life in preparation to try and diagnose him, so he meets with his prior therapist (Janeane Garofalo) and his mother. However, Henry once said that he murdered his own parents. This thriller finds Sam trying to help Henry’s mental state, as reality begins to seemingly fold into itself.

The Gosling movie titled Stay is the actor’s worst-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes with only a 27% approval rating from critics. “A muddled brain-teaser, Stay has a solid cast and innovative visuals but little beneath the surface,” the critics’ consensus reads. Others call its thrills “cheap” and describe the final pay-off as “so, so lame.”

Audiences don’t agree with the Rotten Tomatoes score

However, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes certainly doesn’t agree that Stay is the worst movie Gosling ever starred in. The thriller has a 70% approval rating from audiences, which is a radically different score than the one from critics. Additionally, the film has an average rating of 3.3 on Letterboxd, indicating that audiences find the movie to be slightly above average.

Some user reviews indicated that they didn’t think critics understood the movie or what it was trying to achieve. Several comments suggested that Gosling was the very best part of the movie. A few users explained that they didn’t initially understand the movie on the first viewing, but after watching it again, they had a much better comprehension.

Ryan Gosling fans disagree with critics on his other movie projects

Stay isn’t the only movie for Gosling fans to disagree with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The United States of Leland earned a sour 34% score from critics but an impressive 81% audience rating. Additionally, The Notebook earned mixed reviews, with 53% from critics, but it turned out 85% from audiences.

Most recently, Gosling fans disagreed with critics when it came to his newest movie called, The Gray Man. The Netflix action feature earned a 48% approval rating from critics, but audiences gave it a 91%. Nevertheless, that isn’t to say that critics and audiences didn’t align regarding any other Gosling movie. Murder by Numbers and Drive both earned unanimously negative and positive critiques across both critics and audiences.

