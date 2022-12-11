Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Met King Charles, Joked About ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries: ‘Never Heard of It’

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney. The royals joined the actors at their Wrexham Association Football Club’s field in North Wales to help “uplift and elevate” spirits.

While talking to the press about the visit, someone asked the actors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries. And their hilarious responses suggest they guessed what their royal visitors might have liked to hear them say.

(L-R) Ryan Reynolds, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and Rob McElhenney | Jacob King/PA Images/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased the Wrexham AFC in 2021. And they recently welcomed Charles and Camilla to visit the club’s field, seemingly to help boost morale among the team. The king and queen consort walked the grounds, shaking hands and joking with the actors, players, and other staff members.

The club’s famous co-owners spoke with the press about the significance of the meeting. Reynolds said, “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome [the king] to the racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham” (NBC News).

He added, “Rob and I both said early on, and this still holds true and hopefully [will] for the rest of our lives, that we’ll do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club. Having the king pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney joked about Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

The Telegraph (via Yahoo) reported that Reynolds and McElhenney gave cheeky responses when asked by the press if they’d seen the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix. The first episodes were released and created a lot of buzz around the royal family before the meeting.

But McElhenney joked that he’d “never heard of it,” while Reynolds explained, “I’ve not seen it. As a Canadian, and I’m sure Rob will speak as an American, we are not steeped in the culture as one would be growing up in the UK.”

Some experts think Ryan Reynold’s documentary series will feature King Charles, and it could be a ratings rival for ‘Harry & Meghan’

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge. pic.twitter.com/TrwPkIMCzX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 9, 2022

Reynolds joked on Twitter that season two of Welcome to Wrexham will be called “Charles in Charge.” But, all jokes aside, some think the king’s potential appearance in the documentary series could be a massive draw in ratings.

Charles is supposedly trying to prove the monarchy has a role to play after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The late monarch had a higher favorability, according to polls. And the new king has already been targeted by protesters with eggs.

So, rubbing elbows with Reynolds and McElhenney might help Charles gain favor with the public. And since the meeting between the group was filmed, it could ultimately be featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries on Disney+.

That would put Charles on a rival streaming giant to Netflix. In that case, the friendly visit with the actors could again put him at odds with Harry and Meghan.

