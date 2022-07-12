Sadie Sink ‘Always Wanted to Work’ With Taylor Swift: ‘She’s So Smart’

Stranger Things helped several actors break into the limelight and become stars. Sadie Sink, who has mainly been the star of the hit sci-fi’s penultimate season, has featured in several projects since her debut in the Netflix series.

Sadie Sink | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One of her projects involved working alongside Taylor Swift on All Too Well: The Short Film. Sink recently shared what it was like to work with the pop star revealing she “always wanted to work” with Swift.

Fans had several theories as to who Taylor Swift talked about in ‘All Too Well’

Swift is no stranger to referencing her previous relationships in her songs. Many of her past romances have helped the singer pen her chart-topping hits, and “All Too Well” wasn’t any different. The actor dropped a 10-minute song about a previous relationship with an unnamed man.

The song’s release came hot on the heels of her contentious battle for ownership of her songs. While “All Too Well” dived into a story of love gone sour, the specifics of the lyrics took things to a whole other level with her fans, who dissected it on social media.

Swift first released the song on her 2012 album Red saying she wrote the song at a time when she was extremely broken. The original song was 5 minutes and 29 seconds long, but Swift said it was longer than that. She said, “It had probably seven extra verses, and it included the F-word.” The remastered version of the song was dropped in 2021 and was way longer than the original.

The song was accompanied by a short film that starred Sink and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles. The duo’s significant age gaps and the several Easter eggs, including the Maple Lattes liner note, led fans to believe Swift was talking about Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010 when she was 20, and he was 29.

Sadie Sink ‘always wanted to work’ with Taylor Swift

Sink spoke to Glamour Magazine for their July issue and opened up about dealing with fame and working with one of the music industry’s icons. When asked what it felt like working with Swift, Sink said, “She’s someone that I always wanted to work with, but never thought that I would do anything because I never thought our paths would cross in any way.”

Sink further gushed about the singer saying, “She’s such an incredible human being and so smart, so grounded. Just everything you want her to be.” Sink said she found a friend and mentor in Swift, saying, “It’s really incredible to have her.” The actor called the experience “really special” and a “cool opportunity to step out of being a kid on-screen.”

Sink spoke positively about “All Too Well,” calling it an “iconic song” and praising Swift for the way she brought the story back to life. She said, “It was an honor to be a part of it.”

Taylor Swift loves Sadie Sink

Swift appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2021 to promote the song and the short film. When the conversation steered toward Sink and her performance, Swift said, “Oh, I love her.” Swift praised O’Brien and Sink’s performance and said they were perfectly suited for the roles, saying they blew her away.

The singer noted that O’Brien and Sink had a lot of chemistry that made filming easier. Swift recalled a tense scene that featured the two actors ad-libbing as they went. She said they couldn’t take the camera off Sink and O’Brien as they connected so well at that moment.

