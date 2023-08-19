Samuel L. Jackson told Salma Hayek that she became only a handful of co-stars who could say they him on the big screen.

Samuel L. Jackson has starred in almost every genre of film in cinema. Yet, even as a leading man, he hasn’t had too many on-screen love interests.

Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t made out with many women on-screen

Samuel L. Jackson | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Hayek belonged to perhaps a handful of actors who made out with Jackson on the big screen. The two starred together recently in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and there was a strong romantic element between the two. Which, despite his decades of experience, was new territory for Jackson.

“We had that conversation earlier today, when I told her she is one of maybe five women I have kissed in my cinematic history,” Jackson said in an interview with the Irish News. “It’s all fresh to me because I don’t do it that often, so it’s always kind of an experiment.”

On the flip side, Hayek has kissed several on-screen leading men during her time in the spotlight. The actor ranked Jackson’s kissing skills up there with the best. So much so she felt it was a shame other actors didn’t experience it.

“I feel bad, because he’s such a good kisser. I feel bad for the best of the actresses that have been missing out. I feel bad but I feel honoured at the same time,” Hayek said. “In contrast I have kissed almost every actor I have ever worked with and I’ve done I don’t know how many movies. Lately less, I’m surely I will be retiring from the kissing very soon, but I’m always the girl that gets kissed in the movies and I’ve got to tell you that Sam is up there as one of the best ones.”

Why Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t do nude scenes

The amount of nude scenes the Marvel star has done in his career might be even less than the amount of female co-stars he’s made out with on-screen. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show (via Entertainment Tonight), Jackson joked that he avoided doing nude love scenes because of his aura.

“My aura’s so big, I don’t know if my d*** is big enough to fill my aura,” he said.

But he clarified that the real reason he didn’t do too many nude scenes was how much of a hassle they were.

“You ask before you start, ‘Where can I touch you? Where shouldn’t I touch you?’ Then you apologize for both reasons. ‘I’m sorry if I get excited’ and ‘I’m sorry if I don’t.’ Because sometimes it just ain’t happening,” he said.

Samuel L. Jackson vowed that he’d never kiss another man on screen

There are boundaries that the Pulp Fiction actor isn’t willing to cross as an actor. In an interview with Playboy, he confided that cross-dressing and kissing another man were big no-nos in his career.

“I don’t think people want to see me do that,” Jackson said.

But he asserted he’d be willing to keep an open mind with the right script.

[Quentin Tarantino] hasn’t asked me, but you know what? If it’s done right and the story is good, I might,” Jackson said.

Jackson would actually end up playing a gay character in the film adaptation to the Stephen King story Cell. In a 2013 interview with the New York Post (via Telegraph), Jackson was asked how he felt about the sexuality of his character. But Jackson revealed he didn’t know his character was gay.

“I have no idea. I haven’t read the book,” Jackson said. “Is that character gay in the book?”

The sexuality of Jackson’s character, however, seemed to have little influence on the film. Jackson didn’t engage romance or intimacy with any other actor.