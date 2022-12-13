‘Sanditon’ Season 3: Release Date Revealed for Final Season of PBS Series

PBS has delivered an early Christmas gift for Sanditon fans. Season 3 of the period drama will premiere in March 2023, the network has revealed. Unfortunately, the upcoming season will also be the last for the show.

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 release date revealed

Sanditon Season 3 will premiere Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. on PBS. Fans can also stream the new season beginning that day on PBS.org, PBS Passport, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

When we last saw Sanditon’s heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), her burgeoning romance with Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) had come to an abrupt end, and she’d recently become engaged to Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden). But a just-released teaser for the new season suggests that Colbourne might have decided to make one last play for her hand.

“She is to be married,” he tells his brother Samuel (Liam Garrigan) in the clip.

“She is not married yet,” Samuel points out.

PBS confirms ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 will be the last for the show

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood in ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 |.Courtesy of James Pardon © Red Planet

Will Charlotte get her happily ever after with Colbourne, or will she marry sensible farmer Ralph? And will her friend Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) finally find someone who loves her for who she is, not her vast fortune? We’ll have to wait and see, but one thing we do know is that their stories will wrap up in Sanditon Season 3. The upcoming episodes will be the final ones for the show, PBS has confirmed.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans, Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

Which ‘Sanditon’ cast members will return?

In addition to Williams, Lloyd-Hughes, Clarke, and Brigden, several other Sanditon cast members will return for the show’s final outing. They include Kris Marshall as the eternally optimistic Sanditon booster Tom Parker and Kate Ashfield as his patient wife Mary. Turlough Convery returns as Tom’s brother Arthur.

Anne Reid will be back as the wealthy and influential Lady Denham. Jack Fox returns as her scheming nephew Edward Denham. (Perhaps he’ll find redemption in Sanditon’s last season.) Sophie Winkleman – who didn’t appear in season 2 – reprises her role as Charlotte’s high-society friend Lady Susam.

Several new characters will also be introduced in Sanditon’s final season. In addition to Colbourne’s brother Samuel, they include Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding). She is “the quintessential Austen mother” who has come to the seaside resort town of Sanditon to find spouses for her two children. Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing) is independent and in no rush to get married. Meanwhile, Lydia’s brother Lord Henry (Edward Davis) is confident and charismatic, but hiding a secret. Also new to Sanditon in season 3 is James Bolam as Rowleigh Pryce. He’s a wealthy investor interested in becoming Tom’s new business partner.

