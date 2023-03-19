‘Sanditon’ Star Rose Williams Has Also Been in These TV Shows and Movies

Sanditon is back for its third and final season on PBS. The romantic period drama’s last outing kicks off on Sunday, March 19 and will wrap up the story of Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams.

Fans will soon have to say goodbye to Williams as Charlotte. However, they can still check out some of her other work, which includes roles in shows and movies such as Reign, That Dirty Black Bag, and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Rose Williams played Princess Claude in ‘Reign’

Rose Williams | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

One of Williams’ first major roles was on the CW series Reign. She played Princess Claude, the daughter of King Henry and Queen Catherine and the younger sister of Prince Henry, in the historical drama that was loosely inspired by the life of a young Mary Queen of Scots.

“It was the best,” Williams said of landing the gig in an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us. “It was my first big TV role! I got to be a petulant princess that gets to wear designer gowns, it’s like a dream come true.” That was fitting for the Sandition star, who’s said that she initially planned on a career in fashion before switching gears and pursuing acting.

The ‘Sanditon’ star appears in AMC+’s ‘That Dirty Black Bag’

Rose Williams as Symone in ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ | Stefano C. Montesi/AMC+

Williams is no stranger to period pieces. In addition to Sanditon and Reign, she played Caterina Sforza Riario in Netflix’s Medici. But her role in AMC+’s spaghetti western series That Dirty Black Bag is something a bit different. She plays a prostitute named Symone in the show about the conflict between a bounty hunter (played by Douglas Booth) and a sheriff (Dominic Cooper).

“I adored her character’s arc,” Williams told Schön! magazine. “Without giving too much away, she has a darkness to her, a grit and ruthlessness I haven’t ever got a chance to play. She appears vulnerable, but isn’t. Which to me, is a thoroughly enjoyable contrast to other characters I’ve played in the past.”

Rose Williams starred in the horror film ‘The Power’

In between Sanditon’s first and second seasons, Williams took a break from Austen-era romance to star in the horror film The Power. She plays a young nurse working in a London hospital in 1974. While working the night shift one night, she learns there’s a malevolent force lurking in the building that will force her to confront her own past. It was a wildly different experience than working on the PBS drama, she told Collider.

“[C]oming from doing a show like Sanditon, which is wonderful in its own world of Austen and there’s a lightness to that, to then go into a world of darkness, where the world of darkness is there to explore abuse and to walk with this character through experiencing trauma and exploring female rage, I wasn’t necessarily scared,” she said. “It was more bracing myself for a different kind of creative experience than I’d ever been through and touching on subjects that were more raw than I ever have in a project before.”

She portrayed an aspiring actor in ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’

Williams co-starred with Lesley Manville in the 2022 movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. It’s about a widowed cleaning woman, Mrs. Harris (Manville) who receives an unexpected financial windfall. She decides to spend it on a Christian Dior gown. Williams plays Pamela, a struggling actor and one of Mrs. Harris’s clients.

“The whole thing felt like a real treat. Jenny Beavan [who] designed the costumes is iconic,” Williams told Something About Rocks. “I was really excited when I heard she was doing the film.”

Sanditon Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

