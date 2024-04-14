The royal family has always been in the media, but sometimes, they find themselves in compromising situations — often relating to photos the press gets their hands on. It seems every royal has been part of at least one photo scandal (see: Kate Middleton’s topless 2012 photos, Prince Harry’s disturbing 2005 Halloween costume, etc.).

Back in 1992, it was Sarah Ferguson who found herself in a compromising photo situation. And it reportedly led Queen Elizabeth II to tell Fergie to “pack her bags” — and Prince Philip never wanted to speak to her again.

Prince Philip chats with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in 1987 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson was once caught in a compromising situation with her financial advisor

Affectionately known as “Fergie,” Sarah Ferguson became the Duchess of York when she married the queen’s son, Prince Andrew, in 1986. However, the couple’s marriage deteriorated only a few years later, but they did welcome two daughters together: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While vacationing with Beatrice and Eugenie up at Balmoral, Sarah was caught in a compromising situation when paparazzi snapped photographs of her financial advisor, John Bryan, sucking on the duchess’ toes. Although Fergie and Andrew were already separated, it apparently was a bad look for a royal to get caught in such a situation.

According to Express, The Times reported that the queen immediately told Fergie to “pack her bags” and leave Balmoral, and that Prince Philip “never wanted to speak” to the duchess again. Perhaps the most interesting part was that Andrew was also at Balmoral when all of this happened. Rumor has it Fergie’s relationship with her then father-in-law, Philip, did not improve much once he was infuriated by the scandal.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in 1986 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson isn’t the only royal to be caught in a difficult situation

The royal family is not free of scandal. However, some of those scandals were no fault of the royal involved. Of course, Fergie allowing her financial advisor to suck on her toes wasn’t exactly a good look, but at least she and Andrew had already announced their separation. Back in 2012, Kate Middleton was painfully embarrassed when she was on vacation with Prince William and the paparazzi caught her sunning herself without a top on. The photos were sold to the press, and in 2017, the royals won a lawsuit relating to the scandal.

Prince Harry is no stranger to compromising photos, either, as he had a difficult time in his college years that led to partying and some decisions he deeply regrets — including wearing a disturbing costume to a Halloween party in 2005. He has since apologized numerous times for his decision.

Although the royals do their best to put on the most respectful show for the public, it turns out sometimes they just make a few bad decisions.