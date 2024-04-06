The royal family is one of the world's most famous families. And while they're worth billions, that doesn't mean that being a member is always easy -- as recent privacy issues have shown.

Growing up, almost everyone has had at least one phase where they wished they were royalty. The thought of wearing a crown and having loads of money can be appealing, but in reality, it might not be all it’s cracked up to be. Kate Middleton has learned the hard way that the public expects a lot of its royals, and it’s led one expert to refer to the family as a “prison of gold.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in 2022 | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert says the family is being treated like ‘public property’ amid privacy issues

Over the last few months, the royal family’s resilience has been tested as members of the family have attempted to gain privacy for medical issues. King Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Around that same time, Kate Middleton took a leave of absence to deal with a medical issue relating to her abdomen. But Kate became the root of jokes and wild conspiracy theories after being out of the royal spotlight; the situation ultimately forced her to reveal her cancer diagnosis.

Political journalist Lewis Goodall wrote an article for The New Statesman in which he referred to the royal family as an institution that works for the people but not for the royals themselves; he also referred to them as being in a “prison of gold.”

“The Windsors live in luxury, in palaces, with courtiers and planners and servants,” Goodall wrote. “But it is a prison of gold. In exchange for opulence and prestige a price is paid — the fusion of family and state.”

Goodall referenced remarks from Prince Harry’s “Spare” memoir relating to how his grandma was more a member of the state than she was a member of the family; he also said that Kate Middleton might want privacy but can’t have it in her “cage.”

The royal family in 2018 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

What does the future hold for the royal family?

One of the biggest reasons Prince Harry left the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, was to build a life that was more suited to their desire for privacy. And while many gave them a hard time for it, people might now be seeing what it truly means to have zero privacy — Kate was living it.

With both King Charles and the Princess of Wales out of royal duties, there are few people to complete many engagements. Prince William is taking some time away from the royal spotlight as well, and Harry and Meghan have been living separately from their royal titles for several years. It’s prompted the question: What does the future hold for the royals? Only time will tell. But it could heavily depend on Kate’s prognosis. Since so little is known about Kate’s cancer, it’s too soon to tell what the outcome will be, but people around the world are wishing her well.