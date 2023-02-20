Sarah Jessica Parker’s Spirit Animal Is More Peaceful Than You’d Expect From a New Yorker

Sarah Jessica Parker is much more than a pop culture icon and award-winning performer. She’s also synonymous with New York City. The actor is proud of her love for her adopted hometown, where she has built a life with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three children. The And Just Like That... star’s passion for the city, including its busy streets and fast-paced nature, is well known. But interestingly, Sarah Jessica Parker’s self-professed “spirit animal” seems entirely at odds with her affinity for the City That Never Sleeps.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a diehard New Yorker

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ in July 2021 in New York City | James Devaney/GC Images

Parker was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, in 1965. As a child, she began performing in stage shows, singing and acting alongside seasoned veterans. Eventually, she made her way to Broadway, where her love of New York City was born. Throughout most of her adult life, Parker has lived in NYC, leaving only for family vacations or work commitments.

In a 2020 interview with Town & Country, Parker opened up about her love for the Big Apple, admitting that “in my estimation, there is no greater city than New York City.”

Asked what she thought it meant to be a “true New Yorker,” Parker replied, “I think it has to do with the cultural promise and complexity of New York City — the challenges and the opportunities, the vibrancy.”

She added, “I love the yellow taxis, I love the architecture … It’s a place that, even today, when I walk out the door, I don’t know what will happen. I’m not in a car; I’m not behind a gate. I’m forced to be on the streets and bump into people and connect with humanity.”

What is Sarah Jessica Parker’s spirit animal?

Parker might be a true-blue New Yorker like her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, but in one interesting way, she’s at odds with the busy city.

In a “73 Questions” video with Vogue, the interviewer asked the actor, “What’s your spirit animal?”

After pausing for a couple of seconds, Parker offered a one-word reply: “Dove.”

Oddly, the dove is traditionally a symbol of peace, often pictured with an olive branch in its beak — an interesting contrast for someone who loves the “vibrancy” and bustle of city life.

According to Chirp for Birds, many cultures and religions associate the dove with peace. Traditionally, the bird also represents freedom and love, with ancient Aztec and Mexican Indian tribes often using doves in their wedding rituals. For years, doves were released at the beginning of the Olympic Games as a sign of peace and cooperation among nations.

How does the ‘Sex and the City’ star relax and decompress?

Parker’s spirit animal isn’t the only thing that seems at odds with her choice of home base. The Sex and the City actor also told Vogue she likes to decompress “with a book” and admitted she would choose bird-watching as a pastime. Parker’s love of reading is well-documented, with the actor often sharing her favorite books on social media.

Ultimately, Parker is well-rounded, cherishing the fast-paced city life and the quiet moments in her busy schedule, which lately has included filming for And Just Like That… Season 2.