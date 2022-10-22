‘Saturday Night Live’: Guy Fieri Wants to Host ‘SNL’ to ‘Critique’ Bobby Moynihan’s Impersonation of Him

American restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri highly respects Saturday Night Live. He hasn’t had the opportunity to star on the late-night sketch comedy show himself, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been there in spirit. Previous Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan poked fun at Fieri, which earned big laughs. Now, the Food Network personality wants to host the show to critique the comedian.

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Bobby Moynihan impersonated Guy Fieri

Moynihan first joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 2008, where he remained until 2017. He played a variety of recurring characters on the show, including Mark Payne, a bartender at Uno’s pizzeria. Moynihan also played Anthony Crispino, the Weekend Update’s second-hand news reporter.

However, the comedian could do more than original characters, as he also performed plenty of impressions over the years. Some of them include Chaz Bono, Susan Boyle, Chris Christie, and Danny DeVito. Moynihan also brought a hilarious Fieri impression to Saturday Night Live that went as far as reaching the Mayor of Flavor Town himself.

Guy Fieri wants to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ to critique Bobby Moynihan’s impression

CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? brought Fieri on as a guest, where they talked about Saturday Night Live. In particular, they talked about Moynihan’s impersonation of him, which originally went viral on the Internet beyond the show itself. However, Fieri wasn’t offended by it. Rather, he wanted to join the show as a host, where they can bring Moynihan on to do the impression for him to critique on-air.

“I love Bobby,” Fieri said. “I think Bobby is hysterical. Matter of fact, the first time, and only time, I’d made it to Saturday Night Live was actually the first night he performed. I met him at the wrap party later that night. And little did I know that conversation would turn into that happening. The greatest form of flattery is, I mean, to be parodied on Saturday Night Live I think is awesome.”

Fieri continued: “Bobby and I are friends and I’ve been on his podcast. Matter of fact, Bobby is on the beginning of Guy’s Ultimate Game Night. You’ll see a fantastic show with him on there. And I laugh. I’m still looking forward to it. One of these days, I’m going to go host SNL. Then, when I do it, I want Bobby to do me and then me to critique how he’s doing me critiquing him. That would be funny.”

Wallace agreed with him and said that it was likely something that could happen.

He signed a 3-year contract with Food Network

Fieri is more than comfortable on television, so Saturday Night Live would be right in his wheelhouse. However, he’s certainly keeping busy with his restaurants and appearances on Food Network, especially since signing a three-year contract with the network in 2021.

Since winning the second season of The Next Food Network Star, Fieri hit it big with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, which continues to be a phenomenon. He also found success with Guy’s Grocery Games, which similarly acts as a big production for the network.

