The Scariest ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode Perfect for Halloween

Gunsmoke is one of the longest television shows to ever hit the storytelling medium. As a result, there are so many episodes for longtime fans to choose from when the yearning hits to revisit the Western world of Dodge City. One Gunsmoke episode fits right into the Halloween season, as it certainly stands as the scariest narrative written for the show.

‘Gunsmoke’ ran for 20 seasons

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Betty Hutton as Molly McConnell | CBS via Getty Images

Gunsmoke moves from radio to television in 1955, which lasted for a staggering 20 years, or 635 episodes. The time slot changed over the course of its airing, moving from Saturdays to Mondays, as well as a few time changes. CBS would ultimately discover that they had a real winner on their hands, becoming one of the top television shows in the country.

The Western television show became a piece of nostalgia for many of its fans. However, some episodes certainly went to darker places than others. Gunsmoke has the potential to fit the spirit of any holiday, including Halloween. It just takes a little bit of poking around to find the right episode to fit the mood, which will also scratch the nostalgic itch to return to this classic show.

Celebrate Halloween with ‘Gunsmoke’ Season 2 Episode 8 – ‘Legal Revenge’

Matt Dillon has lost his memory! Who will look after Dodge now? Check out Gunsmoke from 12.55pm. pic.twitter.com/nAHdYRKlls — CBS Drama (@CBSDrama) November 19, 2020

Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 8 is the scariest one and is therefore a great Halloween selection. It’s also the 47th episode of the overall series, which is called “Legal Revenge.” Director Andrew V. McLaglen brought Sam Peckinpah’s screenplay to life, which was based on John Meston’s original story. The episode aired on Nov. 17, 1956.

“Legal Revenge” follows Doc (Milburn Stone), who makes his way to a small farm to welcome the newcomers to the area and introduce himself as the local doctor. However, he doesn’t receive the warm greeting that he was hoping for, as Flory Tibbs (Cloris Leachman) dismisses him and says that her husband is busy working.

However, Doc finds a man laying in bed, shouting in pain from an injured leg. Flory gives off the feeling that she doesn’t want Doc anywhere near the man, which worries him. As a result, he informs U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) about the encounter, who sets out for the cabin along with Chester (Dennis Weaver) to check things out. The pair tells Flory that they’re just passing through, but when Matt tells the man that he’s the marshal, he suddenly doesn’t want out of the cabin any longer.

For those who haven’t seen the episode, “Legal Revenge” brings Rob Reiner’s Misery to mind, which stars the marvelous James Caan and Kathy Bates. Nothing is what it seems, as the tension continues to build over the course of the episode. Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 8 is an excellent pick for a Halloween night at home.

‘Legal Revenge’ in the top 200 episodes of all time

"GET OUTTA DODGE!" ? Gunsmoke is now on 24/7 on CH 527! https://t.co/99w0O7e9jC pic.twitter.com/lwfLVTEHYI — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) August 18, 2021

According to the IMDb audience scores, Gunsmoke Season 2 Episode 8 isn’t just a great Halloween pick, but also an overall excellent option for any time of the year. At the time of writing, it ranks within the top 200 episodes of all time, sitting at 196 with mostly positive scores.

The user reviews praise the episode for its consistent suspense, superior script, and creepy atmosphere. It brings a bit of a different aesthetic than many other Gunsmoke episodes, which clearly connected with its longtime fans. Gunsmoke isn’t the first show that one would think to watch during Halloween, but underestimating this episode’s ability to get you into the spirit of the spooky season would be a mistake.

RELATED: ‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed the Main ‘Monotonous’ Complaint Dennis Weaver Had for Quitting