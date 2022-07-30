‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer Reveals the Return of 1 Avenger

Marvel Studios unveiled the entire slate for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and teased a bit of Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. And one of the first Disney+ series of Phase 5 will be Secret Invasion. Cobie Smulders, who will reprise her role as Agent Maria Hill in the upcoming show, appeared at the panel and brought the Secret Invasion trailer with her.

Marvel previewed the ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer at SDCC 2022

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios shared a lot of footage from upcoming MCU projects at SDCC, including the Secret Invasion trailer. But unlike Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel didn’t share the first look at Secret Invasion with the public following the panel. Thanks to ComicBook.com, though, we know what we down in the video.

The trailer begins with Nick Fury’s return to Earth following his vacation on a Skrulls spaceship in space, which fans saw during the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director is at odds with Maria Hill, who has been holding down the fort during his absence.

Talos also appears in the footage when he comes face to face with evil Skrulls. It seems as though they have infiltrated Earth. And given that they can shapeshift, it will be difficult for the MCU heroes to stop them.

Elsewhere in the Secret Invasion trailer, the audience got a first look at Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke’s characters. However, it’s still unclear who they’re playing.

Don Cheadle appears in the ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

The Secret Invasion trailer also revealed that Don Cheadle would reprise his role as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in the Disney+ series.

In the video, someone questions him about his security detail. So it’s unclear how significant Rhodey’s role is in Secret Invasion.

Fans last saw Cheadle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he gave Sam Wilson some advice after he gave the Captain America shield to the U.S. government.

Cobie Smulders teases the upcoming MCU series

Following the showing of the Secret Invasion trailer, Cobie Smulders discussed the MCU show with Entertainment Weekly.

“The great thing that the series gives us the opportunity to do is really dive into the characters more, really explore their relationships with each other,” the actor explained. “It was just really exciting to shoot these scenes with [Samuel L. Jackson] that were like; we weren’t just talking about ‘How are we gonna get the thing to fix the thing?’ And we’re able to show sort of their relationship that is seen behind the scenes.”

Smulders added, “Even though we have Skrull aliens running around, it is a very grounded, on-this-earth drama. It is really human — again, even though there are aliens in it. We’re dealing with real human issues and dealing with trust. Can I trust you? Are you who you say you are? And do you have my back?”

“In our story, because we don’t know exactly who everybody is — if they’re a Skrull or they’re a human, if they’re good or they’re bad — it creates a lot of tension,” she concluded. “It creates a lot of friction among the characters. And also it’s a stressful environment … It’s been a lot of fun.”

Secret Invasion premieres in Spring 2023 on Disney+.

