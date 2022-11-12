‘Sex and the City’ Actor Chris Noth Has Been Lying Low Since the Sexual Assault Scandal

Following allegations of sexual assault against Sex and the City star Chris Noth last year, the actor vanished from the public eye. But in early 2022, a couple of months after the highly publicized celebrity scandal broke, Noth quietly resurfaced, posting to his Instagram account again and even returning to acting.

Multiple women claimed the ‘Sex and the City’ star sexually assaulted them

The allegations came to light in December 2021 when The Hollywood Reporter published the stories of two women claiming Noth had sexually assaulted them. Neither woman was aware of the other’s claims, yet both accounts share chilling similarities.

Both say that despite the incidents taking place years ago (one in 2004 and the other in 2015), Noth’s return to the screen as the charming Mr. Big in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… triggered them.

The following day, another woman told The Daily Beast that Noth had sexually assaulted her in 2010. A week later, yet another woman came forward. Then two more. In just over two weeks, six women made allegations against the star.

Noth has denied the claims and said that “the encounters were consensual.” The actor has been married to actor Tara Wilson since 2012, and the couple has two sons.

What has Chris Noth been doing since the scandal?

Four days after Rolling Stone published the fifth and sixth allegations against Noth, the publication reported that the actor had been cut from the final episode of And Just Like That… (He was supposed to appear to his longtime love, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in a fantasy sequence following Mr. Big’s shocking death in the series premiere.) Noth was also dropped by his talent agency and cut from the cast of The Equalizer. In addition, he saw a $12 million deal for his tequila brand, Ambhar, go south.

However, the actor has remained busy out of the spotlight. Following a brief break from social media, Noth returned to Instagram in February and has since posted photos of his family and adventures.

Most of Noth’s family posts focus on his sons — toddler Keats and teen Orion — though one includes his wife. However, in August, Noth posted promotional pictures of his off-Broadway play, Rhinoceros, which he directed, produced, and starred in. According to Page Six, the staged reading was a one-night-only, free event, signaling the actor’s return to work, albeit in a far different capacity.

Soon after the Rhinoceros premiere, Noth posted several photos of a trip to Scotland. Though the actor makes few references to the state of his personal life following the allegations that blacklisted him in Hollywood, he alluded to the scandal’s effect in a September Instagram post. The actor captioned an image of him on a 100-mile hike:

“Scotland’s beauty matches the warmth and generosity of its people — and given me a sense of peace I’ve not known this last year.”

More recently, a reserved Noth posed for photos at the opening night of actor Gabriel Byrne’s one-man show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway on October 27.

‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t mentioned Chris Noth since the scandal

A few days after the allegations surfaced, Noth’s longtime Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon issued a joint statement backing Noth’s alleged victims:

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

Parker and Noth were rumored to be close friends since his debut on Sex in the City in 1998. However, she has reportedly not spoken about or with Noth since the scandal broke.

And though Noth’s fans have voiced support for the actor on many of his social media posts, they likely won’t see him return as Mr. Big in the recently announced And Just Like That… Season 2.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

