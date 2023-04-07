‘Sex and the City’: Carrie’s Most Chaotic Episode

Sex and the City is a guilty pleasure series for many people. The show follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), a writer and columnist trying to navigate her professional and romantic life with her three best girlfriends while living in New York City.

There are a ton of great Sex and the City episodes, but there is one super chaotic one centering Carrie’s prior choices.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall during Filming “Sex and the City” | Tom Kingston /WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker has portrayed Carrie Bradshaw for 25 years

Fans have watched, loved, and rooted for Carrie Bradshaw for 25 years. Parker began portraying the character when she was just 33 years old, with the character being 32. The series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The cast reunited for two films. Now there is the follow-up series, And Just Like That.

Often Hollywood focuses on women in their 20s navigating their lives. However, the 30s can also be a challenging time, often with higher states which is why Sex and the City was such a pleasure to indulge in.

Carrie’s most chaotic ‘Sex and the City’ episode

One of the things that fans have always loved about Carrie is that she was so human. A woman in her early 30s when the series first debuted, fans watched her make countless mistakes and errors. Most of the tumultuous times in her life had to do with her toxic, on-again, off-again romance with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). At the end of season 1, the pair broke up, devastating Carrie. After they rekindled things in season 2, Big picked up and moved to Paris without telling Carrie. He returned in season 3 as a married man.

Though Carrie is seemingly happy with her new beau Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), she and Big begin an affair, which results in one of the most chaotic SATC episodes of all time, Season 3, Episode 11, “Running With Scissors”

In the episode, Carrie is trying to deal with her increasingly strained relationship with Aidan when she comes face to face with Big’s wife Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), which inadvertently lands Natasha in the hospital. It’s a train wreck of an episode, with all of Carrie’s poor choices imploding at once.

Carrie is very different than she was during that chaotic episode 23 years ago. Now, she’s a widow, navigating her life following Mr. Big’s death. In her 50s, her priorities and her decisions are very different. Sex and the City fans have really enjoyed watching her, Miranda, and Charlotte in this next chapter of their lives.

So far, Sex and the City/ And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King has been pretty secretive about what fans can expect in the series. However, he has said that there will be a three-week time jump between the end of And Just Like That Season 1 and the beginning of season 2.

However, Aidan Shaw is making his grand return. Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones, but the character will still be alive and well in the world of the show.

Finally, King says that the new season is slated to debut in the summer of 2023.