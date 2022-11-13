‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Says His Son Wants to Follow Dad Into Acting

Before his scandalous departure from Hollywood last year, Sex and the City star Chris Noth enjoyed a long and successful career on screen. And now, Noth’s son Keats seeks to follow his father into acting, thanks to a role that made him famous.

Chris Noth recently posted about his young son’s desire to play a cop on ‘Law & Order’

After months of inactivity following the celebrity scandal that saw Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, the actor quietly returned to social media in February 2022. He has posted primarily about his two sons, toddler Keats and teenager Orion.

One of the embattled star’s most endearing Instagram posts features a photo of his younger son dressed in a police costume while watching TV. Noth captioned the snap:

“Keats heard I was on the old Law & Order — now he wants to be a cop on it.”

Noth began acting in 1982 and landed his first notable role as Harry on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1988. However, his star turn as Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order from 1990 to 1995 is widely considered the actor’s breakout role. Three years later, he joined the cast of Sex and the City as the charming Mr. Big, the role for which he’s best known.

In the wake of the sexual assault allegations that surfaced late last year, Noth took a break from social media before returning several weeks later. Since then, he has posted numerous photos of his children and even a snap with his longtime partner, Tara Wilson, whom he wed in 2012.

Many of Noth’s Instagram posts show him spending time with his sons, including at Orion’s basketball games and playing with Keats. The images show the star focusing on his family during his time out of the spotlight.

The ‘Sex and the City’ alum recently returned to acting in an off-Broadway production

Chris Noth as Detective Mike Logan on ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ in 2005 | Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank

In addition to spending time with his family, Chris Noth returned to acting in August in the Off-Broadway production Rhinoceros. The actor starred in the staged reading and directed and produced the one-night-only, free event.

Noth remains blacklisted in Hollywood. Following the allegations, The Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... cut his last appearance as Mr. Big from the finale, and The Equalizer dropped him. Still, a source told Page Six that “he received a standing ovation at the end” of Rhinoceros.

Is Chris Noth under investigation for sexual assault?

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have shared a joint statement in response to sexual assault allegations against their 'Sex and the City' co-star Chris Noth https://t.co/9E3JfoYQKv pic.twitter.com/oX7LK1qMab — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 21, 2021

The scandal erupted in December 2021 when The Hollywood Reporter published two women’s claims of sexual assault by Noth. In the days that followed, four other women came forward with similar allegations.

Noth quickly exited all his acting roles, including Mr. Big in And Just Like That… and William Bishop in The Equalizer. Additionally, the actor’s agency dropped him, and a $12 million deal for his tequila brand fizzled. Yet it appears no criminal investigation is underway.

On December 17, the day after the two initial allegations came to light, The Independent reported that no investigation had begun on Noth. USA Today confirmed the same on December 20. Noth immediately hired Andrew Brettler, a lawyer representing other celebrities accused of similar crimes, including Armie Hammer, Prince Andrew, Ryan Adams, and Chris D’Elia.

Since then, no further news has noted any investigation into the claims against Noth. Still, the actor’s return to Hollywood seems unlikely. But maybe the new Law & Order has room for another Noth.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

