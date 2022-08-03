‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Clip Warns Against Weekly Cameos, but There’s a Catch

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the next Marvel Disney+ series on the schedule for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And aside from the Halloween and Holiday specials that will close out 2022, it will be the final show of MCU: Phase 4. Keeping that in mind, fans expect there to be some significant cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk | Marvel Studios

A new clip previews the cameos in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featurette, which includes clips from the show and cast interviews. Tatiana Maslany explains that her character, Jennifer Walters, is an attorney who inherits Hulk powers when she accidentally takes in her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood.

Creator and head writer Jessica Gao references She-Hulk’s tendency to break the fourth wall in the comics. And the video then shows a clip of Jennifer doing just that.

While speaking to the camera, Jennifer says, “I just wanna make sure that you don’t think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong.”

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong make cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It’s unclear the scope of all of their roles. But thanks to them, the MCU will have a very clear presence in the series.

Plus, the trailer confirmed that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. So despite what Jennifer says, there will be cameos galore in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ writer teases cameos

During an interview with Deadline at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Jessica Gao discussed cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“[She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is] a lot of fun,” she said. “[There are] a lot of cameos, and a lot of characters that have never existed in the MCU before that we’re pulling out of the comic books. And what I’m most excited about is really getting the time and the space to explore [She-Hulk] fully because, in the Marvel movies, it’s always these high stakes events.”

Gao continued, “The universe is ending. Half of the people in existence are getting snapped out. And we never really have the time to really explore who these people are, what are their regular lives like. And what’s really nice about this is we actually get the time and the space to do that.”

Let’s do this. ??



Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lIDdghOwVQ — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) July 24, 2022

Everything we know about the upcoming Disney+ series

Besides the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameos, the cast includes Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book.

The synopsis reads, “Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.”

The series will consist of nine episodes that will each have a runtime of around 30 minutes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Where Is Gamora?