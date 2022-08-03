‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: Who Does Renée Elise Goldsberry Play?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the courtroom when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+. The next Marvel show will introduce a plethora of new characters, along with featuring a few MCU cameos. One of the new MCU actors includes Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays one of Jennifer Walters’ rivals in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Mallory Book in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Thanks to a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featurette, we know who Renée Elise Goldsberry is playing in the MCU series. The video overlaps clips from the upcoming show and interviews with the cast and crew. And when Goldsberry comes on screen, the lower third reads, “Renée Elise Goldsberry/Mallory Book.” So the actor is playing Mallory Book in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the video, Goldsberry says, “[She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is] something that you think you knew, which is law shows, and something that you think you know, which is Marvel shows, smashed together.” The featurette also includes a brief clip of Mallory in the show.

Goldsberry most famously starred as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Hamilton. And besides She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Goldsberry currently stars in Girls5eva on Peacock.

Who is Renée Elise Goldsberry’s ‘She-Hulk’ character in the comics?

Renée Elise Goldsberry’s She-Hulk character is in Marvel comics, and she is Jennifer Walters’ rival. Mallory is known as “the face who never lost a case.”

Mallory Book is a lawyer working alongside Jennifer at a law firm representing superhumans. Their rivalry began before Jennifer joined the law firm where Mallory worked. They were initially on opposite sides of a case that Mallory ended up winning. But Jennifer and Mallory’s hatred for one another continued even when they became colleagues.

Mallory was severely injured when Titania attacked She-Hulk at work, making her anger with Jennifer grow. After recovering, Mallory became the Chairperson of Fourth Wall Enterprises, which sought to ruin Jennifer’s life. However, the two later reconciled their differences.

Marvel fans will have to wait and see if Renée Elise Goldsberry’s interpretation of the character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will stay true to the comics.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ creator teases the upcoming series

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator and head writer Jessica Gao discussed the strong presence of women in front of and behind the camera in the series.

“I will be so excited on the day when that is not a big deal. We’re not there yet, but I hope that this show is part of that movement, where it’s just accepted that some shows are predominantly led by women because that’s how life is,” Gao explained. “It was definitely something we talked about, about inclusivity and making sure that the story was told through the female lens.”

She continued, “Comic books have traditionally, in the art, been through the male gaze, and so there was a lot of talk about what is the female gaze and how do we create this from our point of view?”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Renée Elise Goldsberry, premieres on Aug. 18 on Disney+.

