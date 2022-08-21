‘She-Hulk’ Fans Believe 1 Fantastic Four Member Will Appear in the Marvel Series

As is always the case with Marvel Disney+ shows, fans expect plenty of cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And some believe that one superhero team will make their highly anticipated debut in the series. Particularly, rumors claim that a member of the Fantastic Four will appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

[Spoiler alert: This article may contain spoilers from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.]

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters | Photo by Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

‘She-Hulk’ is full of MCU cameos

Before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered, fans knew four established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters would make cameos in the series.

Emil Blonsky/Abomination, played by Tim Roth, Bruce Banner/Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, Wong, played by Benedict Wong, and Matt Murdock/Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, will all appear in the show. And these four characters alone were enough to hype fans up for the series.

However, Jennifer Walters’ job as a superhuman lawyer opens up the possibility for more cameos from Marvel Comics. And perhaps one Fantastic Four member will stumble into Jen’s office in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Fans speculate that the Fantastic Four will make their MCU debut in ‘She-Hulk’

A Reddit user alleged that The Thing, a part of the Fantastic Four in the comics, would be in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Moreso, they claimed that Jason Segel would play the superhero.

“Segel is The Thing. Plays a major role in the last three episodes of She-Hulk. Originally was meant to debut in No Way Home before landing in She-Hulk,” they wrote. “Jennifer has a mystery client who only communicates with her via a different lawyer. (lots of jokes about this, ‘who has a lawyer just to talk to lawyers’). The character is being done in a mocap suit by Jason Segel. Similar setup to how they did Thanos.”

The Reddit user continued, “The Thing is fighting a defamation case. He shows up in Episode 8, has fight scenes in 9 and 10. Mainly fights the Wrecking Crew. There’s a moment where She-Hulk, The Thing, and Daredevil share the screen. Has a moment with Daredevil about being from New York and their respective areas.”

A fan commented, “My main reservation with this is it seems too silly, narratively. It would seem odd for him to exist as The Thing and not be mentioned before now. Especially given the Fantastic Four tend to be famous.”

“She-Hulk is a character that is very, very linked to the Fantastic Four,” another fan said. “I mean, she literally took The Thing’s spot for a good [chunk] of the ’80s. So it’s really not that random.”

Marvel Studios has yet to confirm this rumor, so it shouldn’t necessarily be taken at face value. Only time will tell if the Fantastic Four make their MCU debut via The Thing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Marvel is planning a ‘Fantastic Four’ film for Phase 6

The Fantastic Four may not appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, fans won’t have to wait very long for their arrival in the MCU. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Fantastic Four would kick off MCU: Phase 6 on Nov. 8, 2024.

Marvel has yet to unveil the cast for Fantastic Four. And Jon Watts was the movie’s original director before stepping down in April 2022. So other than a premiere date, we don’t know much else about Fantastic Four.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney+.

